KIMPTON GRAND ROATÁN RESORT & SPA CURATES WEEK-LONG RETREAT IN HONOR OF GLOBAL WELLNESS DAY

Experience Tranquility and Connect with Nature Leading Up to Global Wellness Day Celebration

ROATÁN, Honduras Bay Islands, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa announces an immersive Wellness Week Retreat inviting guests to embark on a holistic journey to well-being against a backdrop of silky white sand, turquoise waters, and lush swaying palms. From June 1 through 8, the resort will play host to a series of immersive activities and events led by expert practitioners and instructors, culminating in a grand celebration on June 8, Global Wellness Day. The resort's inaugural retreat aims to reconnect individuals with the transformative power of nature and renew mind, body, and spirit in paradise.

At the heart of Global Wellness Day 2024 is the #MagentaNature movement, emphasizing the profound connection between humanity, wellness, and the natural world. GWD is led by a network of esteemed ambassadors, including Maureen Fletcher Bankson, who was recently appointed the first ambassador for Honduras. As the Executive Vice President of Spa and Wellness for LIVunLtd, Maureen has played a pivotal role since 2018 in the conception, development, and continuous management of Kimpton Grand Roatán's Kao Kamasa Spa. With her extensive expertise and commitment to holistic wellness, Maureen is set to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace the GWD #MagentaNature movement and deepen their connection with the natural world.

The retreat's itinerary includes a variety of wellness-focused activities, such as sunrise yoga sessions on the beach, mindfulness workshops in peaceful surroundings, and farm-to-table dining experiences featuring local flavors and ingredients. Culminating on Saturday, June 8, the official Global Wellness Day, guests can partake in the Adopt a Reef program sponsored by the Roatán Marine Park which ends with a sunset cruise.Other activities include a beach clean-up, a "Natural Medicine Found in Roatán'' workshop, and a community yoga class.

Book a special Wellness Week Retreat package to enjoy a full seven-night stay in luxury accommodations with full access to Wellness Week events.

For more information on Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa's Week of Wellness Retreat or to participate, visit grandroatanresortandspa.com and follow along on Facebook , and Instagram for resort updates.

ABOUT KIMPTON GRAND ROATÁN RESORT & SPA

Nestled on the picturesque West Bay Beach of Roatán Island, with premiere access to the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa will provide an island retreat like no other, offering a luxury guest experience full of indulgence, relaxation, and exciting adventure. Owned and developed by Vista Capital, the new resort will be a complete reimagining of the existing Grand Roatán Caribbean Resort, offering a total of 119 luxury guest rooms and suites, four dining and beverage outlets, state-of-the-art spa facilities and nearly 6,000 square feet of meeting and events spaces. With a profound respect for its local communities and the surrounding environment, the resort incorporates craftsmanship from local artisans and sustainably-driven infrastructure into its overall design. For more information, visit www.grandroatanresortandspa.com and follow along on Facebook , and Instagram .

About Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants :

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, the San Francisco-born brand now operates more than 75 hotels and over 100 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets globally. From inspiring design to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul, Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com .

SOURCE Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa