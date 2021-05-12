Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC Hosting Dream Wedding Giveaway In Honor Of National Nurses Appreciation Month hl2The Penn Square Hotel is Giving Away a Dream Wedding to a Frontline Worker and 30 Guests

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC today announced the launch of their Dream Wedding Giveaway, in honor of National Nurses Appreciation Month. The landmark boutique hotel is offering one frontline worker the opportunity to win a complimentary, all-inclusive wedding for up to 30 guests, now through May, 20, 2021.

The giveaway includes a 90-minute reception with a three-course dinner and open bar, hosted in one of the hotel's three stunning wedding venues: Paris Ballroom, Athen's Room or Courtyard (location based upon availability). The menu will be Chef's Choice with a consultation for dietary restrictions. The reception also includes a DJ to dance the night away, floral arrangements, use of the hotel for photography and valet parking for up to 15 guests. The winning couple will close out the evening with a complimentary overnight stay in one of the hotel's spacious suites. The retail value of the Dream Wedding Giveaway package is $10,000.

"It has been a demanding year for our healthcare workers who have been tirelessly fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bill Hanley, Area Director of Sales and Marketing for Hotel Monaco DC. "Many we know have had to delay or even cancel their special day. We wanted to give back and recognize these hardworking healthcare professionals by awarding one of them with the wedding of their dreams."

The hotel is accepting submissions for the Dream Wedding Giveaway through their Instagram profile, @MonacoDC . Entrants must follow @MonacoDC and either submit a video (no longer than 60 seconds in length) via direct message sharing why they want to win a wedding or by posting a photo together and tagging @MonacoDC with the hashtag #MonacoDCDreamWeddingGiveaway.

Terms and conditions: One person in the couple must currently serve as a first responder and have been employed since March 1, 2020. The wedding must take place prior to August 31, 2021. The submission deadline is 5PM EST on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The winner will be announced on Friday, May 28, 2021.

For those not selected as the giveaway winner, the hotel offers an "Intimate Weddings, Grand Experience" package, which includes a 60-minute reception for up to 60 people, three-course dinner, DJ, flowers and an overnight stay in a suite for $12,999. To book, contact the Catering Department: (202) 628-7177.

Hotel Monaco DC is located in the original General Post Office Building, a National Historic Landmark, that reflects the grandeur of our nation's capital. Occupying an entire block in Penn Quarter, Monaco delights discerning travelers with proximity to monuments and memorials and exemplary service and style against the backdrop of stunning historic architecture. The hotel is home to Dirty Habit DC and more than 10,000 square feet of event space for up to 200 guests. For more information visit www.monaco-dc.com or call 1-800-KIMPTON.

Contact:

Sara Morgan

[email protected]

703.298.2243

SOURCE Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC

