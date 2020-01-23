Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Partners With Fotografiska New York To Reimagine The Photography Installation Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is launching an exclusive partnership with Fotografiska New York, the internationally renowned destination for photography. As part of the official partnership, Kimpton will unveil a curated multi-dimensional photography pop-up installation titled "Stay Human," at Fotografiska's newly opened U.S flagship museum, Fotografiska New York. Following the January 23rd preview, the installation will move to the Kimpton Eventi Hotel in Chelsea and then travel across the country to five additional Kimpton properties throughout 2020, with pop-ups at the EPIC in Miami, the Nine Zero in Boston, the Gray in Chicago, the Born in Denver and the Everly in Los Angeles. Kimpton is also partnering with Fujifilm Instax to create unique on-site photography experiences for Kimpton hotel guests across the country.

The interactive installation spotlights original photography from acclaimed artists Evelyn Bencicova, Kelia Anne MacCluskey and Elizabeth Bick, and will feature an accompanying reimagined audio guide that enhances the photography through evocative sound design and a first-person narration from each artist on the inspiration behind the work. The installation was inspired by Kimpton's Stay Human campaign, which is grounded in the idea that in our world of rapid innovation and constant technological changes, people crave more authentic connections, personal experiences and humanity. Each artist interpreted the spirit of Stay Human in her own distinct way, disclosing her process and sentiment behind each photograph in the accompanying immersive audio guide track.

"We're deeply inspired by Fotografiska's mission to make photography more accessible and inclusive to all, particularly as we continue to explore what it means for travelers to be human today," says Kathleen Reidenbach, Chief Commercial Officer at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. "This immersive installation is unlike any other and we can't wait for our guests to experience it – listening to these incredible artists tell you about their work first-hand brings our Stay Human campaign and perspective to life in a new meaningful way."

The collection of work was created specifically for the Kimpton installation with each artist having been hand-selected by Fotografiska New York's exhibitions team. Based in Berlin, Evelyn Bencicova specializes in photography and art direction, informed by her background in fine art and new media studies. Her artwork is never quite what it first appears to be, and explores a distinctive aesthetic in which the conceptual meets the visual. Kelia Anne MacCluskey is an LA-based photographer and director that often incorporates strong and conflicting visuals in her work, and aims to teeter on the line of absurdity. Elizabeth Bick is a New York-based photographer whose work is influenced by her training in classical and modern dance, often spotlighting uncontrolled human movement and the intersection of light and shadow. Additional background on each artist can be found here.

"Kimpton and Fotografiska have a shared commitment to fostering genuine connections and inspiring a more conscious world, so we couldn't be more thrilled to have Kimpton as our official hotel partner for our opening year," says Pam Harris, Executive Director at Fotografiska New York. "Together, we've organized this thought-provoking installation as a way to bring people together through the power of photography."

"There's always a story behind a photograph or piece of art. In Kimpton's design approach, we thoughtfully curate collections and works that are nuanced, inspired and un-formulaic," says Ave Bradley, Creative Director and Senior VP of Design at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. "With this installation, we're lifting the veil and connecting the photographer to the viewer on a deeper level. It creates a multi-sensory art experience that transports and inspires our guests."



Following the premiere event at Fotografiska New York, the Kimpton x Fotografiska traveling installation will pop-up at the following Kimpton hotels from January to August 2020:

New York City (Kimpton Hotel Eventi): January 28 – February 25, 2020

(Kimpton Hotel Eventi): – Miami (Kimpton EPIC Hotel): March 4 – April 1, 2020

(Kimpton EPIC Hotel): – Boston (Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel): April 9 – May 7, 2020

(Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel): – Chicago (Kimpton Gray Hotel): May 15 – June 12, 2020

(Kimpton Gray Hotel): – Denver (Kimpton Hotel Born): June 20 – July 18, 2020

(Kimpton Hotel Born): – Los Angeles (Kimpton Everly Hotel): July 26 – August 23, 2020

View a selection of photography featured in the installation here, and explore the immersive Kimpton x Fotografiska audio guide to the traveling installation to enhance your visit, or to follow along from anywhere. Join the fun at Kimpton x Fotografiska activations taking place at Kimpton hotels across the country, including FUJIFILM Instax cameras on loan, Foto-gin-ic cocktails at Kimpton Wine Hours, local parties and visiting photographer experiences.

As the Official Hotel Partner of Fotografiska New York, Kimpton is featuring Kimpton x Fotografiska hotel packages at Kimpton Hotel Eventi and Kimpton Muse Hotel in NYC. The experiences include tickets to Fotografiska, camera rentals by FUJIFILM INSTAX, and two complimentary welcome drinks to be enjoyed before or after your Fotografiska adventure.

For more information on the Kimpton x Fotografiska partnership and traveling installation, please visit www.kimptonhotels.com/foto.

About Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is the original boutique hotel brand, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton now operates more than 60 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Caribbean and Greater China. Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests, offering inspiring design that evokes curiosity to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal.

Kimpton's employees, empowered to provide heartfelt service and experiences, have built a highly regarded workplace culture that appears consistently on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. As a result, Kimpton has been awarded, "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains" by J.D. Power three times.

In January 2015, Kimpton became part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.

About Fotografiska New York

Fotografiska New York is the newest global outpost from the internationally renowned, Stockholm-based destination for photography. Located at 281 Park Avenue South, the six-floor, 45,000 sq ft. historic landmark is home to a multi-concept venue, featuring three floors of exhibition space, and a restaurant and bar named Verōnika operated by the award-winning Starr Restaurants group and designed by Roman and Williams. A versatile event venue with vaulted ceilings and skylights hosts programming for the Fotografiska member community as well as private hire.

Since opening in Sweden in 2010, Fotografiska has become a haven of innovation, inclusivity and free expression. Guided by the brand pillars of inclusion, inspiration, innovation, sustainability and relevance, Fotografiska has become a global name synonymous with contemporary photography. Fotografiska's exhibition history and presentation of photography is powerful and unparalleled, and includes over 200 exhibitions to date, such as David LaChapelle, Annie Leibovitz, Albert Watson, Sally Mann, Cooper & Gorfer, Ren Hang, and Christian Tagliavini.

For tickets, memberships, and more information about Fotografiska New York, please visit www.fotografiska.com/nyc, or follow Fotografiska New York on Facebook and Instagram.

