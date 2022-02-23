Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Partners with Talkspace to Provide Licensed Therapy to Guests and Employees

According to a recent study , nine out of 10 therapists say the number of clients seeking care is on the rise, and most are experiencing a significant surge in calls for appointments, longer waiting lists and difficulty meeting patient demand. To ensure guests have access to mental health services, beginning in February, KimptonxTalkspace will offer up to 1,000 complimentary video therapy sessions with licensed counselors to any guest over the age of 18 staying at one of Kimpton's 60+ participating properties. Additionally, Kimpton will provide a $100 promotional code to be applied to a Talkspace plan for all guests through December of 2022. Kimpton will also be the first hotel brand to extend a year-long complimentary Talkspace subscription to all eligible employees - from front line employees to managers.

"We know that travelers are facing more stress and anxiety than ever before, and employees in the hospitality industry have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic," said Mike DeFrino, CEO of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. "Our founder Bill Kimpton was public and brave about his own personal struggles with mental health and made both physical and mental health a priority for all of his employees from the beginning. We take our commitment to heartfelt hospitality seriously, and we are proud that our Talkspace partnership gives us an opportunity to bring our Stay Human ethos to life while providing more mental health support for our people and our guests."

"When it comes to mental health, there are still so many barriers that prevent people from taking that first step and getting the help they need. We understand this, and it's why convenient access to therapy is such a fundamental part of what Talkspace offers," said Erin Boyd, Chief Growth Officer, Talkspace. "When partners like Kimpton step up to offer therapy to their guests and employees, it truly signals their dedication to making mental wellness a part of everyday life, and eliminating the stigma associated with therapy. We look forward to collaborating with them on this effort and bringing our services to Kimpton employees and guests who need it."

The 1,000 complimentary video sessions for guests can be redeemed by reaching out to [email protected] on a first come, first serve basis with proof of stay. After all sessions are claimed, all future guests will receive information about the ongoing Talkspace offer in their pre-arrival email throughout 2022.

