Kimpton Marlowe Hotel x Norman Alexander: "An Evening to Remember"

Kimpton Marlowe Hotel

24 Aug, 2023

Contemporary boutique Cambridge-based Kimpton Marlowe Hotel invites music into the lives of guests and neighbors in greater Boston

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Music reminds us that the universe loves us" – James Taylor

On Saturday, Aug. 26 Kimpton Marlowe Hotel will welcome F. A. C. T. S represented New York City singer and songwriter Norman Alexander to its Lobby Lounge for an intimate performance as part of its newly launched Summer Splash series which offers free programming to guests and local residents.

"At Kimpton hotels, we believe music brings us closer together," says Joe Capalbo, CHA, General Manager, Kimpton Marlowe Hotel and Regional Director of Operations, Northeast Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. "It's an art form that celebrates the events, memories and sounds that unite us and make us feel alive."

"We're thrilled to welcome singer and songwriter Norman Alexander to the hotel on Saturday, Aug. 26. He is the definition of our 'Stay Human' philosophy, by offering a truly unique experience and concert that will make this upcoming evening at Kimpton Marlowe one to remember."

Alexander arrives to Kimpton Marlowe, one of U.S. News and World Report's Best Hotels in the USA, 2023 following a performance for Non-Violence Project Foundation's Why Knot NY? roundtable conversation among public school leadership on violence prevention.

Alexander made his premier public appearance July 2022 at NYC's famed SOB's and next month will open for industry icon Rick Ross, Coi Leray and Styles P in Vegandale Festival on Randall's Island in Manhattan. September will also be the release of Alexander's next single – a collaborative reboot of "Follow Me" with artist producer Lohrasp Kansara (originally released by Aly-Us in 1992).

Joining Alexander at Kimpton Marlowe Hotel on the 26th of August from 6-7:30pm, will be Berklee College's Bobby Hall III, and The Band TBA, a collective creative of artists who have performed with and opened for music giants such as Snoop Dogg and Earth, Wind & Fire.

"I'm honored and enormously excited to perform at Kimpton Marlowe," says Norman Alexander. "Music always makes special moments all the more so. I'm privileged to partner with Kimpton in doing just that."

Jennifer Heyde
F. A. C. T. S
[email protected]

Cendy Pierre
F. A. C. T. S
[email protected]

