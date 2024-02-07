Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa Named Five-Star Hotel In Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Star Awards For Second Year In A Row

The Resort's Spa at Seafire Also Earned Prestigious Five-Star Rating — Making The Property A 10-Star Rated Resort This Year

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, today announced its 2024 Star Awards — and Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa has earned its second consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award. The resort's achievement is underscored by its outstanding Spa At Seafire, which has also earned the coveted Forbes Five-Star rating. This dual recognition elevates Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa to a remarkable 10-Star property and sets it apart as one of the only Forbes Five-Star spas in the Cayman Islands.

"We are thrilled to once again be acknowledged by Forbes with the Five-Star rating, in addition to this year's well-deserved Five-Star recognition for our Spa at Seafire," said Steven Andre, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa's General Manager. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in consistently delivering exceptional experiences to our guests. We are proud to lead the way in luxury hospitality and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations."

Kimpton Seafire's 10-Star status comes as the result of a bold and innovative approach to the luxury resort experience. Never resting on its considerable laurels, Seafire consistently delivers surprising and delightful programming for its guests.

The property recently launched SPLASH at Seafire, a family-friendly water park that offers self-directed discovery in an imagination-sparking aquatic environment complemented by the Cayman Islands' native flora and fauna.

native flora and fauna. Meanwhile, the Library By The Sea reinvented the hotel lobby bar concept via cutting edge libation gadgets and methods, complemented by bespoke and utterly unique design elements. Inside Hook just called it "the Best Bar of 2024."

Finally, in 2024, Seafire will once again host the 4th Annual Seafire Wellness Festival ( Oct. 31-Nov. 4 ), offering a diverse array of activities, from invigorating yoga and soothing meditation to energizing beach workouts and insightful workshops.

The Spa At Seafire furthers this commitment to excellence and innovation, delivering rejuvenation and refreshment through creative treatments that draw inspiration from Grand Cayman's tropical locale.

Spread over 8,500 square feet, The Spa is a co-ed, indoor-outdoor garden retreat with a Vitality Pool and waterfall, a relaxation lounge, a hair salon, five treatment rooms, two couples' suites, four nail stations, and men's and women's changing areas with steam rooms.

Additionally, the spa is home to one of the island's only Hammam, with tiles and a specialized team flown in from Turkey for installation.

for installation. Designed to bring Grand Cayman's natural beauty inside, the spa features aquatic touches everywhere, including a grand soaking tub worthy of its own airy enclave, complete with streaming natural light and botanical adornments.

"This year's Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences," says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience."

ABOUT SEAFIRE RESORT + SPA, SEVEN MILE BEACH, GRAND CAYMAN

Debuted in November 2016, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is Grand Cayman's first new resort development in more than a decade. Located on the world-famous Seven Mile Beach, the resort melds locally inspired touches, luxurious Caymanian flavor, and warm Kimpton spirit. Developed by Dart Real Estate, the Cayman Islands' premier real estate developer, the 264-room resort offers unmatched, unobstructed water views from nearly every guest room. The property includes a presidential suite and three private bungalows, highlighting the spectacular sun-kissed horizon that inspired the resort's name. Guests can indulge in a state-of-the-art spa, meander through native botanical gardens, or cool down at one of two ocean-view pools. Kimpton Seafire Resort's three signature restaurants include a beachside bar and grill, a lively main restaurant with unparalleled panoramic views, and a signature restaurant serving Spanish Tapas with an exclusive Chef's Table.

ABOUT KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, the San Francisco-born brand now operates more than 75 hotels and over 100 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets globally. From inspiring design to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul, Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com .

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

