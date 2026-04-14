KIMPTON SEAFIRE RESORT + SPA UNVEILS "COME CELEBRATE YOUR 10 WITH US" MARKING 10 YEARS OF CONTEMPORARY LUXURY IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Since opening its doors in 2016 on the pristine shores of Seven Mile Beach, Kimpton Seafire has set a new standard for contemporary island living - blending bold design, culinary innovation, and warm Caymanian hospitality. Now recognized as a Forbes Five-Star resort for four consecutive years - with The Spa at Seafire also earning Forbes Five-Star honors for three consecutive years - and home to Library by the Sea, named among North America's 50 Best Bars, the resort celebrates a decade at the forefront of luxury hospitality in the Caribbean.

Ten years later, the resort honors its legacy by encouraging guests to celebrate their own "10" - whether a 10th anniversary, 10th birthday, decade-long friendship, or personal milestone - through immersive and unforgettable experiences.

"When we opened Kimpton Seafire ten years ago, we had a clear vision - to create a place where Caribbean warmth meets bold, contemporary design, and where every guest feels a sense of discovery from the moment they arrive," said Yann Gillet, Area General Manager of Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. "What I'm most proud of is that a decade later, that spirit hasn't just endured - it has grown. Our team has created a destination where families return year after year, where couples celebrate life's most meaningful moments, and where the island is woven into every experience. Many of our team members have been with us since day one, which speaks to the heart of what we've built together. 'Come Celebrate Your 10 With Us' is our way of honoring our guests, who are just as much a part of this milestone as we are."

A DECADE OF CELEBRATION, CURATED YOUR WAY

For a luxury escape in the Cayman Islands, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa unveils 'A Year of Milestones' offering an elevated and personalized approach to marking life's most meaningful moments. Designed to feel both seamless and bespoke, the experience includes exclusive anniversary rates, dedicated itinerary planning with the resort's concierge team, and access to a selection of island excursions and signature Seafire experiences aimed around connection, celebration, and discovery, allowing couples and families to shape their stay in a way that feels entirely their own.

Couples and solo travelers can explore the Seafire Couples 10 List, featuring personalized moments such as private beach dinners under the stars, champagne breakfasts in bed, couples massages, and exclusive excursions including mangrove kayaking, bioluminescent bay tours, and crystal cave explorations. Elevated add-ons such as private chef and early-access island adventures offer an added layer of exclusivity.

For families, the Seafire Kids 10 List introduces a playful, imaginative approach to celebration, with activities ranging from sandcastle masterclasses and treasure hunts to snorkeling adventures and ice cream breakfasts complete with a 10-scoop sundae. Additional customizable elements - including magicians, bouncy castle celebrations, and creative workshops - ensure every milestone feels uniquely personal.

Guests can select their favorite experiences or allow the resort team to curate a fully personalized itinerary, enhanced with thoughtful touches such as a welcome amenity, bespoke planning, and exquisite décor.

CELEBRATE YOUR 10 IN PARADISE: SOCIAL GIVEAWAY

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa introduces the "Celebrate Your 10 in Paradise" sweepstakes, offering one winner the chance to experience the resort firsthand with a curated Grand Cayman escape. The prize includes Oceanview accommodations for up to five nights, roundtrip airfare for two adults from Miami, daily breakfast, a signature celebration experience for two, airport transfers, and a commemorative gift upon departure.

Guests are invited to share their own upcoming "10" milestone for the opportunity to win. To enter, participants can follow @SeafireResort and share a post or Instagram Story highlighting their celebration using #Seafire10 and #CelebrateYour10, and submit an entry via the official online form.

The sweepstakes runs until July 31, 2026, and is open to legal U.S. residents aged 21 and older. Full terms and conditions can be found at seafireresortandspa.com/anniversary.

A LEGACY OF MODERN CARIBBEAN LUXURY

As Kimpton Seafire enters its next decade, the resort continues to evolve while remaining grounded in a commitment to thoughtful, design-forward hospitality. As Grand Cayman's first-ever luxury lifestyle resort within IHG Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Seafire brings a distinct, elevated perspective to the Caribbean - balancing individuality with global excellence.

Sustainability remains central to this legacy and long-term vision. The resort is LEED Silver certified and continues to lead initiatives across coral reef restoration, plastic-free operations, and responsible resource management ensuring that the natural beauty of Grand Cayman is preserved for generations to come.

Comprised of 264 guestrooms and suites, including beachfront bungalows and a penthouse Presidential Suite, Kimpton Seafire has become a defining presence on Seven Mile Beach - where design, destination, and environmental stewardship intersect.

Looking ahead, the next chapter of Kimpton Seafire will be defined by continued evolution further elevating the resort's culinary, wellness, and unique entertainment offerings in the Caribbean and beyond.

For more information on Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, or to book your celebration trip, please visit seafireresortandspa.com/anniversary.

About Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa: A Forbes Five-Star beachfront retreat, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa delivers an unforgettable island escape on Grand Cayman's world-famous Seven Mile Beach. Designed with open-air architecture, contemporary elegance, and a deep connection to the island's natural beauty, Seafire offers 264 guestrooms and suites, including a penthouse Presidential Suite and six private beachfront and garden bungalows, all boasting panoramic ocean views. Guests can unwind at the Forbes Five-Star Spa at Seafire, lounge by oceanfront pools, and explore adventure-driven experiences, from paddleboarding and sailing to curated cultural programming. The resort is also a culinary destination, home to distinct dining venues including Ave, Avecita, and Coccoloba, as well as Library by the Sea—recognized as one of North America's 50 Best Bars for its literary-inspired cocktails and immersive mixology. A LEED® Silver-certified resort, Seafire is committed to sustainability, with eco-conscious initiatives spanning solar energy, coral restoration, and a plastic-free guest experience. For more information, visit www.seafireresortandspa.com/ and follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/seafireresort.

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SOURCE Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa