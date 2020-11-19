Kimpton's First Hotel In Nebraska Brings Fresh Approach To Modern Hospitality With A Hearty Dose Of Midwestern Charm

Managed by hospitality company Pivot Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel delivers a personalized, social travel experience with top-tier service, local influences, gracious hospitality and thoughtful amenities such as Kimpton's " Forgot it? We Got it!" travel essentials.

"The revival of this legacy property captures the spirit of Omaha," said Mara Bouvier, General Manager, "and we are looking forward to our guests experiencing genuine Midwestern hospitality."

ART & ARCHITECTURE

The property was declared an Omaha Landmark in 1983 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, and the design teams worked in concert to preserve the integrity and spirit of the original 1915 Blackstone Hotel. Hand-carved terra cotta columns, a marble staircase, original tile and hardwood flooring, and all of the hotel's 800-plus windows have been meticulously restored and are juxtaposed with contemporary furnishings and amenities. The property's guest rooms, including 31 suites, are inspired by the calm and reflective lawns of the original Blackstone property, with serene finishes, a warm color palette and classic European Revival details. The rooftop terraces and historic Schimmel ballroom with vaulted ceilings are optimal for larger social and business events, while a variety of more intimate spaces, including the 300-square-foot Fitzpatrick Boardroom, are ideal for smaller gatherings.

The hotel's 50+ piece art collection, produced entirely by Nebraskan artists, offers "a certain autobiography of Omaha" in the words of community artist and hotel curator, Watie White. One of the five property-specific commissions is by Omaha-born fiber and textile artist, Celeste Butler, who created a dynamic quilt display that incorporates materials from the original Blackstone Hotel, including a rusted shower drain and cottonwood leaves.

EAT & DRINK

Helmed by Executive Chef Ryan Arensdorf, Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel features five food and beverage concepts, each drawing from the property's historical influences. The French-inspired Orleans Room — once lauded as one of Omaha's premier restaurants — returns with sophisticated all-day dining, exclusive sips such as the Cottonwood Pilsner by Scriptown Brewery, and its own unique spin on the legendary Reuben sandwich, introduced at the original Blackstone Hotel. Petit Orleans, a café complement, serves freshly-made bites and local refreshments like the small-batch Cottonwood blend by Archetype Coffee.

The Committee Chophouse reestablishes classic dining in Omaha with playful nods to the historic Blackstone Hotel. Guests will enjoy intimate moments in cozy banquettes or share vibrant experiences in the private dining rooms. Menu highlights include chateaubriand carved tableside, oysters Rockefeller and prime beef tartare. The Cottonwood Room, a contemporary reinterpretation of the original speakeasy, features a circular bar and an eye-catching faux cottonwood tree sprouting from the center. The Pool Club offers seasonal food and drink and is adaptively programmed to create a dynamic, year-round social experience.

To celebrate the opening, the hotel has introduced the "Eat. Stay. Love," offer, inclusive of a $50 food and beverage credit and complimentary parking for stays booked by December 31, 2020 and used by March 31, 20201, and the "Drive and Stay Getaway," with guests receiving complimentary valet parking.

High-resolution photos can be viewed here. For more information on the hotel, including forthcoming special events, please visit https://www.thecottonwoodhotel.com/.

ABOUT PIVOT HOTELS & RESORTS

Pivot Hotels & Resorts is the lifestyle and luxury operating division of award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality and backed by Davidson's institutional proficiency in the industry, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, heartfelt service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its properties. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

ABOUT KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton now operates more than 60 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Caribbean and Greater China. Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests, offering inspiring design to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal. In January 2015, Kimpton became part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.

SOURCE The Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel

