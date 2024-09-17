Kimray and Kathairos Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Zero-Emissions Solutions for Upstream Oil and Gas Industry

Kimray and Kathairos have announced a strategic partnership. Click to download.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimray, a longstanding leader in energy control solutions, and Kathairos, an innovator in emissions elimination technology, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing scalable zero-emissions solutions to upstream oil and gas facilities.

Kathairos employs the thermodynamic power of stored liquid nitrogen to provide dry, inert, pressurized gas for operating pneumatic devices. Over the past two years, this solution has been adopted by more than 50 oil and gas producers across the U.S. and Canada, eliminating over 200,000 metric tons of CO2e from upstream and midstream operations.

Innovative Solutions for Zero-Emissions

"Combining Kimray's industry-leading products with Kathairos' reliable, emissions-free pneumatic supply creates an effective solution for our customers and the evolving needs of the industry," said Kimray VP of Sales & Marketing Dustin Anderson. "The pairing of Kimray and Kathairos allows our customers to quickly and efficiently meet emissions goals without giving up the simple, dependable Kimray pneumatic controllers they have been using for the last 75 years."

Comprehensive Solutions for Emissions Control

The collaboration between Kimray and Kathairos offers a unique, comprehensive solution to help meet new emissions requirements. The partnership addresses every aspect of the process—from initial site assessment and equipment inventory to inspections, repairs, pneumatic system configurations, and tie-in services.

"Kathairos is dedicated to supporting the oil and gas industry's efforts to continually improve environmental performance in the production and transmission of the energy our world needs," said Kathairos CEO and founder Dick Brown. "Partnering with Kimray allows us to deploy our solutions at the speed and scale needed to meet the methane challenge at hand, while ensuring our customers receive the industry-leading expertise and service needed to manage these changes with simplicity and confidence."

About Kimray

Kimray is a global solutions partner in the energy industry. We help producers maximize the value of their production sites by providing effective control products, project consultation, field service, and comprehensive training with a focus on sustainability. Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Kimray has been helping producers worldwide solve their biggest control challenges since 1948.

About Kathairos

Kathairos was founded in 2020 and its name means 'clean air.' The company is committed to championing imperative emission reduction solutions that support today's evolving energy industry, and to providing oil and gas producers and operators with critical decarbonization technologies that are simple, reliable and affordable. Kathairos leverages the power of liquid nitrogen – a clean and inert gas – to drive many of its solutions, supported by a best-in-class liquid nitrogen distribution network, oil field logistics services, and data-driven emissions mitigation insights.

For more information about the partnership and its benefits, visit kimray.com and Kathairos.com.

Media Contacts

For Kimray:

Adam Brooks, Candor

405-615-2659

[email protected]

For Kathairos Solutions Inc.:

Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Doody

(855) 285-2010

[email protected]

