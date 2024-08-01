Kimray Launches Electric Actuator for Remote Process Monitoring, Emissions Reduction

Kimray's Electric Actuator, which is available in a variety of sizes, is designed for easy installation and durable, zero-emission control. (Click to download)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimray Inc., an Oklahoma City-based solutions provider for the energy industry, has released a new product, the Electric Actuator, which is designed to reduce emissions and automate control in oil and gas applications.

"When customers pair the Electric Actuator with a control valve, they know they will receive durable, emissions-free control of their separation equipment," said Kimray Director of Sales Aaron Alaniz. "This product demonstrates Kimray's commitment to continually improving our solutions to deliver sustainable value for energy producers worldwide."

"The Electric Actuator features a push-button screen with clear display, making it easy for operators to configure," explained Kimray Product Manager Alex Crow. "Paired with a control valve, the Electric Actuator can be used in several applications, including pressure regulation and liquid control."

Kimray expects wide adoption of the Electric Actuator across all major oil-and-gas plays, including the Permian, Bakken and Marcellus-Utica. It will be available for purchase from Kimray's 15 U.S. regional stores and distributors, as well as internationally.

More information about the Electric Actuator, including field studies from Wyoming and Texas, is available at https://kimray.com/electric-actuator.

About Kimray

Kimray is a global solutions partner in the energy industry. We help producers maximize the value of their production sites by providing effective control products, project consultation, field service, and comprehensive training with a focus on sustainability. Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Kimray has been helping producers worldwide solve their biggest control challenges since 1948.

