Kimtech™ Polaris™ Nitrile Exam Glove Earns ACT Label from My Green Lab®

Polaris™ is the First Exam Glove and Personal Protective Equipment Product to receive the Ecolabel

ROSWELL, Ga., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Professional™ announced today that its recently launched Kimtech™ Polaris™ Nitrile Exam Glove has earned the Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) Environmental Impact Factor Label from My Green Lab®, a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to building a global culture of sustainability in science. The ACT Label is the world's premier ecolabel for laboratory products. The program ensures accountability, consistency, and transparency in the reporting of environmental impact data to enable sustainable laboratory procurement.

Kimtech™ Polaris™ Nitrile Exam Glove and its Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) Label keep customers’ sustainability goals at the forefront of the decision-making process.

Since 2017, more than 1,100 lab products have received an ACT Label from My Green Lab. Not only is the Polaris Nitrile Glove the first exam glove and personal protective equipment (PPE) product to earn an ACT Label, but Kimberly-Clark Professional is also the first PPE supplier to have earned an ACT Label.

"At Kimberly-Clark Professional, we are focused on bringing our customers value-added innovation in an environmentally friendly fashion," said Anuj Sinha, General Manager, Global Scientific. "To bring more transparency to the market, we chose to go through the ACT certification process with our Polaris Nitrile Glove to give customers visibility into our supply chain integrity."

The criteria for receiving an ACT Label, also known as the Environmental Impact Factor (EIF) criteria, entails third-party verification of the environmental impact of a product, its operations, and its end of life. Completing this process and achieving certification for a product offers a baseline and framework for continuous improvement for product manufacturers, while also enabling customers to make more informed decisions on the products they purchase for their labs.

In many work environments, it is critical for workers to utilize single-use PPE products, such as nitrile gloves, to protect themselves and their processes. Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves' high-quality nitrile formulation offers not only uncompromised protection, strength, and comfort, but also keeps customers' sustainability goals at the forefront.

For more information, including how to purchase Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves, please visit https://kimtech.kcprofessional.com/en-us. To view Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves ACT Label in more detail, please visit https://actdatabase.mygreenlab.org.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional™

Kimberly-Clark Professional™ partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer, and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit https://www.kcprofessional.com/en-us/.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what is important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit https://www.kimberly-clark.com/en-us.

About My Green Lab®

My Green Lab® is a non-profit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products, bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are one of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing both a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists to make a positive change in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Professional