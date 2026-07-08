Kimura Group Expands Aluminum Casting Capabilities with New HQ Plant in Japan

New facility advances prototype development through low-pressure sand casting, V-Process molding, and proprietary heat-treatment technology

SHIZUOKA, Japan, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimura Group, a global leader in casting innovation with nearly 100 years of foundry expertise, announced the launch of its Advanced Aluminum HQ Plant at the company's headquarters in Shizuoka, Japan. The new facility, which began operations in February 2026, expands Kimura's capabilities for producing large, thin-wall aluminum castings used in prototype development and small-lot production.

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Designed to meet the growing demand for increasingly complex aluminum components in the automotive industry, the facility combines low-pressure sand casting (LPSC), V-Process vacuum molding, and proprietary heat-treatment technology to deliver production-like material properties while preserving the speed and flexibility of sand casting.

Unlike conventional prototype processes that often require manufacturers to compromise between speed and production-level performance, Kimura's proprietary heat-treatment recipes enable sand castings to achieve material properties similar to high-pressure and low-pressure die cast components. This allows customers to validate designs before investing in permanent tooling, reducing development time, cost, and design risk.

The plant is capable of producing large, thin-wall structural aluminum castings—commonly known as gigacastings (or megacastings)—with minimum wall thicknesses of just 2mm. These capabilities make it well suited for next-generation structural components where lightweight designs and increasingly large castings are becoming standard.

The Advanced Aluminum HQ Plant also features low-pressure casting machines with 200kg and 400kg capacities, a large T6 heat-treatment furnace, and sand mold forming equipment. Kimura is further expanding the facility with a production line for small-lot manufacturing using conventional patterns, providing customers with a seamless path from prototype development through low-volume production.

"This investment reflects Kimura's continued commitment to helping customers accelerate product development without sacrificing quality or performance," said Kentaro Higaki, Executive Vice President, GK of Kimura Foundry Co, Ltd. "Our new aluminum plant combines advanced casting technologies with decades of manufacturing expertise to provide prototype solutions that more closely represent production qualities, and meet modern requirements for large, lightweight parts."

About Kimura Group

Founded in 1927, Kimura Group has nearly 100 years of experience in sand casting and advanced manufacturing technologies. The company operates multiple facilities throughout Japan and serves customers globally through its expanding footprint, including Kimura Foundry America in Shelbyville, Indiana. Through continued investment in advanced casting processes, aluminum manufacturing and digital technologies, Kimura helps manufacturers accelerate product development while meeting the evolving demands of modern industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.kimuragrp.co.jp/en/

Media Contacts:

Japan USA Kentaro Higaki Michael Newell Executive Vice President, GK Chief Marketing Officer Kimura Foundry Co., Ltd Kimura Foundry America [email protected] [email protected]

+1 (586) 530-841

SOURCE Kimura Foundry America