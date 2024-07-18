CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta has achieved the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization, validating their deep expertise in planning and delivering transformative and secure analytical solutions at an enterprise scale.

This specialization allows Kin + Carta, as a partner with an active Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) designation, to further differentiate itself in a competitive market. It confirms their ability to craft tailored Microsoft analytics solutions, leveraging powerful tools like Microsoft Fabric, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks. These capabilities enable them to meet the unique needs of their customers, helping them harness the power of their data and drive meaningful business outcomes.

Kin + Carta achieves Analytics on Azure Specialization Post this

Achieving this specialization is not just about technical proficiency; it's about establishing stronger connections with customers. It provides Kin + Carta with a customer-facing label that they can proudly display on their business profile in the Microsoft AppSource. This recognition signals to organizations that Kin + Carta has the proven expertise to deliver top-tier analytics solutions. Additionally, it grants them access to specific Microsoft go-to-market programs and prioritizes them in customer searches, driving new business opportunities.

"We are thrilled to receive the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization. This validates our expertise in finding innovative solutions to customers' problems by delivering advanced analytics solutions on Microsoft Azure, helping customers transform and secure their data at an enterprise scale. This achievement sets us apart, strengthens customer connections, and provides access to exclusive Microsoft programs and prioritization in customer searches, driving new business and reaffirming our commitment to excellence in data and analytics," said Dr. Nicole Wieberneit, Senior Director, Microsoft Partnership, Kin + Carta.

Kin + Carta's journey towards this specialization has also been marked by other significant achievements. Recently, they were recognized as a finalist in the "Analytics'' category of the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards. This accolade highlights their dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of analytics.

About us

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy and Microsoft Solutions Partner committed to building a world that works better for everyone.

Kin + Carta's consultants, engineers, and data scientists bring the power of technology, data, and experience to the world's most influential companies—helping them accelerate their digital roadmaps, rapidly innovate, modernize systems, empower teams, and optimize for continued growth.

Headquartered in London and Chicago, with offices across three continents, the consultancy's borderless service model allows the best minds from around the world to collaborate on client challenges.

Kin + Carta was recently acquired by experience innovation leader Valtech.

For more information, please visit https://www.kinandcarta.com.

For additional information:

Julia Ansaldi

[email protected]

703-888-9281

SOURCE Kin + Carta