Kin + Carta Acquires Data Science Firm Cascade Data Labs

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kin + Carta (KCT), the global digital transformation consultancy, announced the acquisition of Cascade Data Labs, a Portland, Oregon-based company with a focus on data science. The acquisition supports the expansion of Kin + Carta's data transformation practice, one of the fastest-growing parts of the business.

Cascade Data Labs offers end-to-end data science expertise across all of the interrelated disciplines required to execute and drive business value, including data integration, data architecture, data science, data engineering, and data visualization. The firm strives to align all of the disciplines required to successfully execute a coherent vision of the end product while keeping a vigilant focus on driving value for the business.

"The acquisition of Cascade Data Labs is a big win for Kin + Carta," said Kelly Manthey, Group Chief Executive for Kin + Carta Americas. "The organization has extensive experience delivering incredible value across numerous industry segments and a unique recruiting engine and culture that is able to source, develop, and retain scarce data science talent. We're excited to welcome the Cascade Data Labs team into the Kin + Carta Connective."

With a strong focus on helping executives make better, fewer, and faster decisions, Kin + Carta's data capability is expanding to accommodate the increased demand for data solutions. The firm recently hired Cameron Royce Turner as its VP of Data Science, further strengthening its data capabilities and leadership team.

"At Cascade Data Labs, we developed a unique formula to deliver coherent value across data science, analytics, and engineering," said Josh Levin, co-founder of Cascade Data Labs. "We've successfully validated our vision, helping some of the world's most premier brands execute their highest-profile data transformation initiatives. As we evaluated options to scale our practice across the wider marketplace, Kin + Carta quickly surfaced to the top as a global platform with complementary capabilities across software development and digital transformation, and with leadership philosophies and company values closely aligned with our own."

Cascade Data Labs co-founder, Greg Holiat, added, "We've been on an incredible growth trajectory building our data science practice with a focus on developing custom solutions to solve our clients' unique business problems. We've developed a talented team with diverse backgrounds and skillsets to successfully execute complex projects end-to-end. We're excited to partner with Kin + Carta to accelerate the next stage of our journey and bring our combined thought leadership and expertise to the marketplace."

Cascade Data Labs will continue to be based out of Portland and will support clients globally as the firm integrates on to the Kin + Carta Platform to serve existing Kin + Carta clients and reach new clients.

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta creates products, platforms, and experiences that make the world work better.

A consulting firm built for the 2020s, Kin + Carta makes the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable, and profitable. By seamlessly integrating strategic consulting, software engineering, and data expertise, Kin + Carta helps global enterprise clients Make It Happen. With a "roll-up your sleeves'' culture that values delivery over decks, Kin + Carta maintains a boutique feel at scale to create tangible business value.

Headquartered out of London and Chicago, clients have access to a global ecosystem of 1,600 technologists, strategists, and creatives.

CONTACT: Sarah Berger, [email protected]

SOURCE Kin + Carta

Related Links

https://www.kinandcarta.com

