Kin + Carta Appoints Cameron Royce Turner as VP of Data Science

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kin + Carta (KTC), the global digital transformation consultancy, announced the appointment of Cameron Royce Turner as its new Vice President of Data Science.

Cameron is a seasoned technologist who brings to the role over twenty years of experience delivering results through strategy, team development and full implementation of digital transformation projects. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Datorium, a machine learning and data science product company, while also leading multiple teams to deliver data products to Fortune 500 clients.

"I'm excited to join Kin + Carta's global team to address the growing demand for data science and AI systems among its customers," said Turner. "Kin + Carta's focus on people and business results differentiates it from the current state of AI solutions which put technology and data above the business outcomes they serve. As we move into a post-pandemic reality, the role of data and real-time learning systems has never been more critical to successfully address customer needs."

As the need for organizations to unlock the power of data grows, Kin + Carta's data practice continues to deliver data products and data-powered digital experiences for its global clients. Since the launch of its AI practice in 2017, Kin + Carta has built experiences that have positively impacted millions of customers across the globe.

"We're excited to welcome Cameron to Kin + Carta," said Karl Hampson, CTO, AI and Data at Kin + Carta. "Adding Cameron to the data team means a stronger Data leadership team and capability overall, adding a great amount of value to the projects we deliver to our clients."

Cameron holds a BA from Dartmouth College, an MBA from Oxford University and MS in Statistics from Stanford. He is a Venture Studio Advisor at Stanford's GSS, co-manages the Oxford Angel Fund, and serves as a Venture Partner for Spike Ventures (Stanford Angel Fund).

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better.

A global consulting firm built for the 2020s, Kin + Carta helps make the journey to becoming a digital business as profitable, tangible and sustainable as possible. By building digital twins to replace existing analog processes, designing and launching new digital products and services, and unlocking future innovation through modernization initiatives, Kin + Carta seamlessly integrates the strategic consulting, software engineering and marketing technology needed to help businesses Make It Happen.

Headquartered out of Chicago and London, our clients have access to a global ecosystem of 1,600 strategists, engineers and creatives across four continents.

For more information visit www.kinandcarta.com

