Kin + Carta Earns B Corp Certification in Americas

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta (KTC), the global digital transformation consultancy announced that it's Americas division has officially become a Certified B Corporation, joining a global group of companies using business as a force for good. Kin + Carta joins almost 4,000 B Corps across 150 different industries and 74 countries with one unifying goal: to redefine success in business.

"Kin + Carta's mission is to make the world work better," said Kelly Manthey, Group Chief Executive for Kin + Carta Americas. "And this mission goes beyond our client work. It means we are committed to making the world a better place for future generations. Becoming a B Corp proves that we are on the right track, but there is a lot more work ahead of us."

Certified B Corporations work toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. As businesses, B Corps consider not just shareholder value, but the impact on all stakeholders — employees, customers, society, and the environment.

"There's a tremendous amount of value in getting the balance between people, planet and profit," said J Schwan, Kin + Carta's CEO. "We can be a good, successful growing business that offers people long, rewarding growing careers, and also be a force for good in the environment, in our communities and for the planet. B Corp is a great framework to measure a company's progress towards the accomplishment of that vision."

Kin + Carta is currently working to expand the B Corp certification to its Europe locations, building out a supplier diversity and code of conduct, and connecting with local B Corps and other organizations with like-minded values. Other longer-term goals include becoming a carbon neutral and zero waste business.

