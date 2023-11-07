Kin + Carta Formally Announce Partnership with Databricks

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta, the global digital transformation consultancy, has formally announced its partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company. The announcement comes on the eve of the New York leg of the Databricks World Tour.

This partnership, which is the culmination of a joint work that started in 2018, has seen Kin + Carta data scientists and engineers receive training from Databricks' specialists, aiding them in helping enterprises unify data and AI workloads for more meaningful insights.

As a Databricks partner, Kin + Carta will have the capability to build bespoke, data and AI-driven solutions ranging from traditional reporting pipelines to custom machine learning optimization applications. All while integrating its clients' marketing and supply-chain operations.

Dan Telling, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kin + Carta commented: "At Kin + Carta, expanding our data practice through our partnership with Databricks is not just a strategic move; it's a testament to our commitment to delivering innovation. This collaboration not only empowers us to provide cutting-edge data solutions but also elevates our long-standing partnerships with Microsoft, Google Cloud and AWS, reinforcing our dedication to shaping the future of data-driven success."

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy and Certified Google Cloud Partner working alongside our 40+ joint clients together since 2017. With 2,000 consultants, engineers and data scientists, and Google Cloud designated expertise in 4 verticals, 8 product technologies, and 9 solution areas, our 6+ year partnership brings the connective power of technology, data, and experience to the world's most influential companies. As a Certified B Corp with a triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit, the consultancy helps its clients to deliver products, platforms, and services that are accessible, inclusive, and sustainable.

