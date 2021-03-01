Kin + Carta Launches Kin + Carta Data Labs

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta (KTC), the global digital transformation consultancy, announced today the launch of Kin + Carta Data Labs.

Kin + Carta Data Labs is strategically conceived as a hub of data-related innovation and expertise to be embedded into client-related consulting and engineering services.

"Data transformation is the next big priority for businesses," said Kelly Manthey, Group Chief Executive for Kin + Carta Americas. "Companies started their digital transformation journey focused on the front-end experience. Then they moved to modernizing their platforms to continue to become more digital. Now, the main focus is data. Data insights and AI-driven applications will allow leaders to make smarter business decisions and provide end-customers better user experiences."

The majority of current data consulting solutions today involve point-in-time data science and engineering services or generalized data platforms. What sets Kin + Carta Data Labs apart is a focus on applying a product mindset and culture to deliver ongoing, integrated, tangible solutions.

"Just as agile software development changed the way enterprises deliver digital experiences, the data-as-a-product mindset changes how we all think about data," said Cameron Turner, VP of Data Science at Kin + Carta. "We are focused on enterprise-wide data fluency, enabling everyone to access and apply data to make better, faster, and fewer decisions."

Kin + Carta Data Labs will launch three main pillars: Data Product Strategy & Enablement, Product Management for Data, and Data Product Delivery. These three areas represent the greatest opportunities to support the overall data transformation journey, encompassing everything from building a new data-driven digital experience to upskilling teams.

For more information visit www.kinandcarta.com/en-us/services/data-labs/

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta creates products, platforms, and experiences that make the world work better.

A consulting firm built for the 2020s, Kin + Carta makes the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable, and profitable. By seamlessly integrating strategic consulting, software engineering, and data expertise, Kin + Carta helps global enterprise clients Make It Happen. With a "roll-up your sleeves'' culture that values delivery over decks, Kin + Carta maintains a boutique feel at scale to create real business value.

Headquartered out of London and Chicago, clients have access to a global ecosystem of 1,600 technologists, strategists, and creatives across four continents.

Contact:

Julia Ansaldi

[email protected]

SOURCE Kin + Carta

Related Links

https://www.kinandcarta.com

