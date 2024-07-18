Kin + Carta recognized as a finalist in two categories of 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta has announced it has been named a finalist of both the 'Social Impact' and 'Data & AI' categories of the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized as a finalist in both the Social Impact and Data & AI categories," said Dr. Nicole Wieberneit, Senior Director, Microsoft Partnership, Kin + Carta. "These awards highlight our commitment to leveraging Microsoft technologies to drive meaningful change and deliver data-driven solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals. This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our teams who consistently strive to innovate and make a positive impact."

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from pools of over 2,000 submitted nominations, Kin + Carta was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Data & AI and Social Impact.

"It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions. "These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud."

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy and Microsoft Solutions Partner committed to building a world that works better for everyone.

Kin + Carta's consultants, engineers, and data scientists bring the power of technology, data, and experience to the world's most influential companies—helping them to accelerate their digital roadmaps, rapidly innovate, modernize systems, empower teams, and optimize for continued growth.

Headquartered in London and Chicago, with offices across three continents, the consultancy's borderless service model allows the best minds from around the world to collaborate on client challenges.

Kin + Carta was recently acquired by experience innovation leader Valtech.

For more information, please visit https://www.kinandcarta.com.

