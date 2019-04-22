Kin Launches '25B Kin Gaming Challenge' for Unity Developers to Win Kin Awards and Grants
Contest underscores Kin's commitment to the Unity developer community
KITCHENER, Ontario, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin Foundation (https://www.kin.org/), a nonprofit governance body for the digital currency Kin, announced today the launch of the "25B Kin Gaming Challenge," exclusive to Unity developers. Now through December 30, 2019, Unity developers can integrate Kin-powered experiences directly into their games for a chance to earn up to 25 billion Kin in awards and grants.
The challenge, which runs from April 18, 2019 through December 30, 2019, encourages developers working on Unity to use the gaming-specific Kin software development kit (SDK) to incorporate Kin digital currency functionality into their iOS or Android games. All applications must be approved and go live on both the Apple App Store or Google Play Store in order to be eligible to win.
Awards and grants totaling 25 billion KIN will be awarded to games across three categories: Best Use of Kin, awarded by a panel of judges to the game with the most innovative use of Kin; Most Active, awarded to apps based on how many active spenders their Gaming KRE model game has during the challenge period, in accordance with Kin's for Unity; and Community Favorite, awarded by a panel of community judges, nominated from Kin Foundation's community of members, including representatives from Reddit, Telegram, Twitter, and other industry influencers.
"We want to make the game development industry fairer, helping independent developers monetize their experiences effectively and efficiently. Since we launched the Kin Unity SDK last year, we've seen tremendous support from the Unity developer community to bring Kin into their apps," said Ayelet Laub, head of developer experience at Kin. "The 25B Kin Gaming Challenge takes our commitment to the Unity community one step further."
About Kin Foundation:
The Kin Foundation is a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency KIN and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services. The foundation will oversee the Kin Ecosystem on matters, including development of the Kin Rewards Engine, membership, security, and the ecosystem's transition to a fully decentralized model that operates independently of Kik. For more information, please visit www.kin.org.
