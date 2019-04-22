Kin Launches '25B Kin Gaming Challenge' for Unity Developers to Win Kin Awards and Grants

Awards and grants totaling 25 billion KIN will be awarded to games across three categories: Best Use of Kin, awarded by a panel of judges to the game with the most innovative use of Kin; Most Active, awarded to apps based on how many active spenders their Gaming KRE model game has during the challenge period, in accordance with Kin's for Unity; and Community Favorite, awarded by a panel of community judges, nominated from Kin Foundation's community of members, including representatives from Reddit, Telegram, Twitter, and other industry influencers.

"We want to make the game development industry fairer, helping independent developers monetize their experiences effectively and efficiently. Since we launched the Kin Unity SDK last year, we've seen tremendous support from the Unity developer community to bring Kin into their apps," said Ayelet Laub, head of developer experience at Kin. "The 25B Kin Gaming Challenge takes our commitment to the Unity community one step further."

Developers can register for the 25B Kin Gaming Challenge here.

About Kin Foundation:

The Kin Foundation is a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency KIN and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services. The foundation will oversee the Kin Ecosystem on matters, including development of the Kin Rewards Engine, membership, security, and the ecosystem's transition to a fully decentralized model that operates independently of Kik. For more information, please visit www.kin.org.

