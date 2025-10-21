Kin Launches Home Financing in Florida to Help Homeowners Find Low Rates

Digital Home Insurance Leader Expands into Mortgage, Refinancing, and Home Equity Loans, Cutting Costs and Complexity for Florida Homeowners

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin, the pioneering, direct-to-consumer, digital home insurance provider, today announces the launch of home financing services in Florida. This marks Kin's first entry into home financing, offering a complete suite of solutions including mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and refinancing. The expansion represents a natural evolution of Kin's focus on delivering accessible, affordable financial solutions, helping homeowners make smart decisions not only to protect but also to leverage their most valuable asset.

"We want homeownership to be — and stay — affordable and accessible," said Kin Founder and CEO Sean Harper. "That's why Kin is offering financial services designed to help homeowners secure a better mortgage rate, purchase a new home, tap equity to fund renovations, or pay down high-interest credit card debt. This deepens our relationship with existing Kin insurance customers and introduces Kin to new potential customers. The goal is long-term relationships across multiple services that homeowners want, need, and value."

As a broker, Kin uses its network of lending partners to find Kin-exclusive rates that can cut significant costs over the lifetime of the loan. With hands-on support from a licensed mortgage loan originator, homeowners understand their options and enjoy a simplified journey from application to funding. Customers can feel confident their loan best fits their specific needs and financial goals.

"Buying a home is the most expensive purchase most people make in their lives," said Harper. "Mortgage brokerages can take a 3% commission and add that to the loan's APR. We're approaching this differently. We are taking a fraction of that commission to cover our cost and instead using this service to grow our customer base and build trust, relationships, and loyalty with our core insurance customers. That's why we're confident our Kin-exclusive rates will keep more money in our customers' wallets and lower the total cost of home ownership."

For Floridians ready to buy a new home, Kin-exclusive rates provide the peace of mind that they are not overpaying on a loan.

For existing Florida homeowners, Kin's new services arrive at a critical time. Nearly half of U.S. homeowners locked in a historically low home interest rate during the 2020-2021 refinance boom1. Since then, many Florida homeowners have built substantial equity in their homes but often face significant barriers when trying to access it. They are understandably reluctant to refinance their entire loan to fund a renovation or consolidate debt. For these homeowners, Kin offers smart alternatives — HELOCs and home equity loans — that allow them to tap into equity while preserving their favorable existing mortgage rates.

"Our Florida customers told us they need better, simpler ways to access their home equity and navigate financing decisions," said Harper. "We're applying the same technology-driven, customer-first approach we use in insurance to make the entire home financing process faster, more transparent, and more affordable."

Kin's expansion into home financing leverages the company's existing relationships with more than 150,000 Florida homeowners and its deep understanding of the state's housing market. Florida residents who already trust Kin for their home insurance, as well as new customers, can now access financing solutions with the same competitive rates, convenience, and industry-leading customer service .

To explore your home financing options and get personalized guidance, visit: https://www.kin.com/financing .

About Kin

Kin helps homeowners protect and leverage their most important investment — their home. Kin offers direct-to-consumer digital insurance and home finance services focused on supporting underserved homeowners in states with high catastrophic risk. Kin offers more convenient and affordable home insurance coverage by eliminating the need for external agents and analyzing thousands of data points about each property to provide accurate pricing. Kin offers home financing with Kin-exclusive rates to help homeowners secure a better mortgage rate, refinance, or tap into their equity. Kin's technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options, and fast, high-quality service. To learn more, visit www.kin.com .

Disclaimer: Kin Financing, LLC, 222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 910, Chicago, IL 60654 | NMLS #272578

Affiliated Business Disclosure : Kin Financing, LLC ("Kin Financing") is a mortgage broker and wholly owned affiliate of Kin Insurance, Inc. ("Kin Insurance"). Because of this relationship, the referral of a consumer to Kin Financing by Kin Insurance or vice versa may result in a financial or other benefit to Kin Insurance. Kin Financing is independently operated and managed through its own management and governance structure.

About Kin Financing. Kin Financing, LLC is a state licensed mortgage broker, not a mortgage lender or correspondent mortgage lender. Mortgage products are offered through a contractual agreement between Kin Financing LLC and a third-party lender. This is not a commitment to lend or extend credit. All loans, credit, and collateral are subject to underwriting and approval by the lender. Terms, rates, data, programs, information, and conditions Access Kin Financing, LLC through the NMLS Consumer Access Pages here .

Kin Financing products are only available in Florida.

1Andrew Haughwout, Donghoon Lee, Daniel Mangrum, Joelle Scally, and Wilbert van der Klaauw, "The Great Pandemic Mortgage Refinance Boom," Federal Reserve Bank of New York Liberty Street Economics, May 15, 2023, https://libertystreeteconomics.newyorkfed.org/2023/05/the-great-pandemic-mortgage-refinance-boom/

