Kin Launches Own Blockchain in Race to Be the Most Used Cryptocurrency in the World

"Most crypto projects to date have been technology-driven first and product-driven second. Kin has always been the opposite," said Ted Livingston, Founder and CEO of Kin and Kik. "After working heads down alongside the best minds in the industry we came to the conclusion that a hybrid solution of Ethereum and our own fork of Stellar would benefit the Kin Ecosystem both short and long-term. Our goal is for Kin to be the most used cryptocurrency in the world, and this will help get us there sooner."

The foundation has been working closely with Stellar, and during preliminary tests, the platform has driven faster and more scalable transactions for digital services than Kin's initial blockchain Ethereum. Due to its open source roots and the collaborative nature of the industry, Kin will be able to fork Stellar and create its own blockchain. The foundation's goal is to eliminate transaction fees to accelerate consumer and developer adoption of Kin, with plans to create a unified currency over two networks while maintaining the integrity of the allocation schedule outlined in the Kin whitepaper.

For more information, please visit the Kin Foundation blog. And if you'd like to join the growing Kin team, please contact careers@kinecosystem.org.

About Kin Ecosystem Foundation

The Kin Ecosystem Foundation is a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services. The foundation will oversee the Kin Ecosystem on matters, including development of the Kin Rewards Engine, membership, security, and the ecosystem's transition to a fully decentralized model that operates independently of Kik. For more information, please visit http://kinecosystem.org.

