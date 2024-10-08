Kinavic Leadership Acceleration Appoints Juan Pablo González as Senior Partner

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinavic Leadership Acceleration, a management consulting firm specializing in leadership performance enhancement, is excited to announce the appointment of Juan Pablo González as Senior Partner. With over three decades of experience as an advisor, corporate executive, and board member, Mr. González has a robust background in strategic planning, talent management, and performance improvement across diverse sectors, including private, public, and not-for-profit organizations.

Previously, Mr. González was a senior partner and industry sector leader at Korn Ferry and EY and led consulting practices at Mercer and RSM. He was a corporate executive at Constellation Energy and Baan and currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Concordia and Chair of the Finance Committee of the International Board of Directors of Partners of the Americas. His experience working with senior executives to drive organizational performance will be instrumental in advancing Kinavic's mission to accelerate leadership effectiveness.

"Juan Pablo González's addition to our team reinforces our commitment to excellence in leadership acceleration. We are thrilled to have him on board and are confident that the breadth and depth of his experience will greatly benefit our clients," said Angela Navarro, CEO of Kinavic Leadership Acceleration.

Mr. González shares his enthusiasm: "Joining Kinavic at this pivotal moment is very exciting. With our best-in-class methodology, proprietary data, and profound delivery expertise, we are ideally positioned to help our clients identify and develop great leaders, accelerating their time to traction and increasing retention in these critical roles. Kinavic combines experience and data to create insight and applies insights to talent to accelerate performance."

Kinavic Leadership Acceleration is a leadership acceleration and advisory firm focused on maximizing the potential of executive talent. We bring together science and data with deep leadership understanding to drive growth and performance improvements that can be measured. Connect with us at www.kinavic.com

