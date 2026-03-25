Kinavic Leadership Acceleration Appoints Nate Boaz as Co-Founder and Senior Partner

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinavic Leadership Acceleration announces the appointment of Nate Boaz as Co-Founder and Senior Partner. Drawing on his executive experience at McKinsey, Accenture, and Microsoft, Boaz brings an extensive background in leadership performance, technology, and consulting to strengthen the firm's capabilities and accelerate its next phase of growth.

Nate Boaz, Co-Founder and Senior Partner

Boaz returns to Kinavic after serving as a strategic advisor during the firm's early development, where he played a formative role in shaping its approach to leadership performance acceleration. In his new role, Boaz will expand Kinavic's leadership development capabilities while helping professional services organizations, private equity firms, and portfolio companies design and execute human capital strategies that accelerate growth.

"We're both thrilled and honored to welcome Nate back to Kinavic," said Angela Navarro, CEO and Managing Partner of Kinavic Leadership Acceleration. "Nate was instrumental in shaping Kinavic in our early days, and he brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational leadership, and deep understanding of human psychology and performance. His extensive experience across consulting, technology, and private equity gives him a unique perspective on how leadership impacts growth and drives value creation. Kinavic and the clients we partner with are better off with Nate on the team."

Boaz brings an exceptional professional pedigree spanning some of the world's most respected organizations. He previously served as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, Chief Operating Officer of Accenture Strategy, and Head of Global People Strategy at Microsoft. He also served as a Managing Director at private equity firm Roark Capital Group, where he worked closely with portfolio company leadership teams to drive operational performance and value creation.

Across these roles, Boaz has led large-scale transformations, built high-performing teams, and advised senior executives at Fortune 50 companies and private equity-backed businesses. His experience in private equity environments positions Kinavic to support funds and portfolio companies in developing and executing human capital strategies that enable business strategy.

Earlier in his career, Boaz served in Marine Corps Counterintelligence and Human Intelligence, an experience that continues to inform his perspective on leadership, decision-making, and performance under pressure. He is also an author and thought leader on human performance, with a career defined by a focus on solving complex human problems through systems design, technology, and leadership.

"The leadership profile in the age of technology and AI is rapidly evolving, and Kinavic is uniquely positioned to help companies develop leaders who can drive growth and create value in increasingly complex environments," said Boaz. "I experienced Kinavic's work firsthand as a client and have believed in the firm's approach since my early involvement. I'm excited to rejoin the team at this stage and help scale their impact."

Boaz's appointment reinforces Kinavic's commitment to bringing world-class leadership expertise to its clients. As firms and investors face increasing pressure to strengthen leadership pipelines and execute on growth strategies, Kinavic continues to invest in the capabilities and leadership required to meet those demands.

About Kinavic Leadership Acceleration

Kinavic Leadership Acceleration designs and executes leadership strategies that fuel growth. Using industry-specific data and domain expertise, Kinavic helps leading companies identify and develop senior leaders who navigate disruption, drive revenue growth, and enable value creation.

SOURCE Kinavic Leadership Acceleration