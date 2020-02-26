KINBER Increases Internet2 Research and Education Network Capacity

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keystone Initiative for Network Based Education and Research (KINBER) today announced it has established a new dedicated 100 Gigabit Ethernet connection to the Internet2 national research and education network out of KINBER's Philadelphia Point-of-Presence, located at 401 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia.

This new direct 100Gbps connection replaces and enhances the existing connection to Internet2, which KINBER had via Drexel University at a 20Gbps capacity, and provides access and capabilities to support the increased requirements and network demands across the statewide KINBER membership.

"This marks a milestone for KINBER as an organization to provide this direct connection at significantly higher capabilities to its members and communities in Pennsylvania," said Nathan Flood, KINBER's interim president and CEO. "I'd like thank our board of directors for its strategic planning, former CEO Gwendolyn "Wendy" Huntoon for her leadership and the KINBER staff for implementing this initiative."

Adding direct 100Gbps capabilities to the national Internet2 high-speed backbone is critical for Pennsylvania's research and education organizations, including research intensive organizations, but also supports KINBER's mission of connecting Pennsylvania's community anchor institutions such as hospitals, health care entities, state and local governments, public libraries, community colleges, and museums and science centers. The new direct Internet2 100Gbps connection adds to the portfolio of network-based resources available to KINBER members out of the Philadelphia Point-of-Presence, which includes other regional and national networks such as Energy Sciences Network (ESnet) and other connections to regional research and education networks. Commercial content caches to major content delivery networks including Akamai, Verizon and Netflix, and other regional exchange peerings also are available at this location.

The new dedicated 100Gbps connection to Internet2 is one of several network upgrades and enhancements KINBER has planned to support increased demand and capabilities, as organizations of all types are increasingly engaged in large-scale collaborations, data-intensive research, rich interactive digital learning and global education, and are increasingly reliant on data and cloud migration and access. Other planned network upgrades include new direct peering with other major content networks and additional peerings to new esports game networks and cloud providers in the coming year.

About KINBER

The Keystone Initiative for Network Based Education and Research (KINBER) is Pennsylvania's statewide research, education and community network. The nonprofit organization is a trusted technology partner that provides a strategic and competitive advantage to more than 130 Pennsylvania-based organizations through high-speed broadband connectivity, collaboration and innovative use of digital technologies. KINBER is committed to delivering equitable, reliable, and affordable digital infrastructure and tools to inspire tomorrow's scientific discoveries, enable the exchange of ideas and culture among diverse populations, educate the next generation of citizens, and revitalize Pennsylvania's economy. For more information, visit KINBER.org or follow @KINBER on Twitter.

