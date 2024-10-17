KIND Announces Late-Breaking Abstract Accepted for Presentation on AND017 Clinical Trials to Treat Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) at ASN - Kidney Week 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Pharmaceutical ("Hangzhou Andao Pharmaceutical Ltd. and Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to treat hematological diseases and cancers, today announced that the late-breaking abstract on the AND017 Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of anemia in dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD) was accepted to present at the annual meeting of American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week in San Diego on October 24-27, 2024. Three other posters about the results of AND017 Phase 1 in healthy volunteers and Phase 2 for treatment of anemia in non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) were also accepted to present previously.

Details of the presentations are listed below:

KIND presentations at ASN in San Diego (Kidney Week 2024): 

Abstract title

Abstract #

Poster board #

Presenting/lead
author

Presentation date and
time

Session Title



Efficacy and Safety of AND017 for Treatment of
Anemia in Dialysis-Dependent CKD

4176548

TH-PO1181

Yusha Zhu

Thursday, Oct 24,
10:00am-12:00pm PDT

Late-Breaking
Science Posters
 [LB-PO]

First-in-Human Study of Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-
Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitor (HIF-PHI) AND017 in
Healthy Participants

4122116

TH-PO896

Yusha Zhu

Thursday, Oct 24,
10:00am-12:00pm PDT

Anemia and Iron
Metabolism
[PO0200]

Effect of Food on the Pharmacokinetics of AND017
in a Phase I Study

4122852

TH-PO897

Yusha Zhu

Thursday, Oct 24,
10:00am-12:00pm PDT

Anemia and Iron
Metabolism
[PO0200]

Safety and Efficacy of AND017, a Hypoxia Inducible
Factor-Prolyl-Hydroxylase Inhibitor (HIF-PHI), in
patients with Non-Dialysis-Dependent Chronic
Kidney Disease (NDD-CKD)

4124344

TH-PO898

Yusha Zhu

Thursday, Oct 24,
10:00am-12:00pm PDT

Anemia and Iron
Metabolism
[PO0200]

About AND017

AND017 is a first-in-class hemoglobin elevating agent (HbEA) that targets multiple stages of the red blood cell (RBC) life cycle and is being developed to treat anemia associated with dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD), non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD), cancer-related anemia (CRA), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) anemia, sickle cell disease (SCD), and β-thalassemia.

About Kind Pharmaceutical ("Hangzhou Andao Pharmaceutical Ltd. and Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC")

KIND is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to treat hematological diseases and cancers. The company's mission, "kind to human, humble to science, good to patients", drives its commitment to advancing current science to meet unmet medical need. KIND's lead clinical candidate, AND017, first-in-class hemoglobin elevating agent (HbEA), is being developed for treating anemia of various disorders, including dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD) associated anemia, non-dialysis dependent (NDD) CKD associated anemia, cancer related anemia (CRA), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) anemia, sickle cell disease (SCD), and β-thalassemia. KIND's second clinical candidate, AND019, an orally available brain penetrant selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), is being developed to treat ER+/Her2- breast cancer. KIND is also developing promising disruptive next generation ADC technologies. For details, please visit http://en.kindpharmaceutical.com.

Contact:
Dong Liu, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Kind Pharmaceutical
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 650-315 6151

