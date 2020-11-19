KIND Financial Announces Launch of First-Ever Closed-Loop Payment App- KindPay

When CEO and Founder David Dinenberg started KIND Financial, he wanted to help merchants that have been traditionally declined by banks. The company believes that all legally licensed operators in cannabis and hemp should be able to conduct business like any other industry. For years now, KIND's software has enabled regulators, in real-time, to know where and how much cannabis and hemp is being grown, processed, or sold. Now, with the launch of the transformative KindPay, the company is providing a platform for the industry to adopt a new historic standard of transparency and safety that will help many who have had difficulty with banking in the past.

"The development and launch of Kind Pay has been long-awaited by the cannabis industry," said KIND Financial founder David Dinenberg, "This new app will allow dispensaries, growers, and consumers alike, to transact transparently and safely. Also, due to the pandemic, contactless and cashless transactions have become safer ways to pay."

KIND Financial is a financial services company that provides seed to sale tracking software and RegTech for the cannabis and hemp industries. Their mission is to help the rapidly growing markets reach a higher level of maturity and garner the business recognition they deserve. KIND develops and provides critical technology solutions that businesses, government agencies, and financial institutions need to operate securely and in compliance with government regulations within the cannabis and hemp industries.

Learn more online at getkindpay.com

SOURCE KIND Financial

Related Links

http://www.kind.financial

