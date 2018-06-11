Kind Gestures to Old and New Employees Can Promote Work Quality, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every CEO and business owner wants the company to run as smoothly as possible, though that can look different for each business. Getting a business to run easily is its own unique challenge, but often a well operating business has happy employees. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and all around successful entrepreneur, suggests finding ways that best suit a company to make new employees feel welcome and implementing ways to show seasoned employees they're appreciated for a smoothly run business.

Credit: JacobLund/Bigstock

Making new employees feel welcome and like they're a part of the team is a great way to get them into the pace of work easier. There are several ways to go about doing this, some more simple than others. When an employee first joins a department, have someone make sure the new hire is introduced to everyone in that department and key people they'll need to know in other departments. It's a simple step that sometimes gets overlooked in the process of trying to get them up to speed as quickly as possible, but it can help them out in the future. Also, treating the employee to lunch as a sort of "welcome aboard" can promote good relations between employee and business and inspire them to do the best work they're capable of.

"Starting a new job can be rough for many people, and it sends ripples out into the already present workforce. It's important for the new employees to feel like they have a place they belong in, for the sake of their quality of work and longevity at a company," said Frere.

For employees who have been with the company longer, acknowledging their hard work at certain points may have benefits. Anniversaries, completion of large projects, or other work-specific accomplishments are great opportunities to show that appreciation. Again, treating an employee to lunch is a great option, but for employees who have been with the company longer it may be nice for them to receive a small personalized gift. The gestures don't have to be grand necessarily, though those will be appreciated often as well. Simply recognizing the work completed can reaffirm that an employee is appreciated, and his or her work efforts may improve or continue being top quality work.

Creating a welcoming work environment or maintaining the positivity present may go a long way for employees and the work that they provide for a company. Employees who feel that the work done is worth it will keep a business running as smoothly as possible, barring extenuating circumstances.

"People respond well to positivity. Recognizing good work is part of the job for management, as is welcoming new hires. New hires that hear about the good things a company does for its employees may be more likely to stick around, and older employees can know that there are positive things to look forward to," said Brandon Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

Related Images

kind-gestures-to-employees-can.jpg

Kind Gestures to Employees Can Promote Work Quality and Happiness

Credit: JacobLund/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Frere Enterprises home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kind-gestures-to-old-and-new-employees-can-promote-work-quality-says-brandon-frere-300664207.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises