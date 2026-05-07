Kind Home Painting Earns 1st Place in Denver Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work Awards

The Denver-based painting company has been recognized as the top large company workplace culture in the region

DENVER, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Home Painting has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in the Large Company category by the Denver Business Journal as part of its 2026 Best Places to Work Awards program.

The annual awards recognize companies across Colorado that create exceptional workplace cultures and employee experiences. Rankings are determined through a confidential employee engagement survey administered and audited by Quantum Workplace, an independent third-party organization specializing in workplace culture and employee feedback.

Kind Home Painting has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Denver, Colorado Post this 2026 Best Places to Work

Kind Home Painting earned the top spot in 2026, a milestone achievement that reflects the company's continued investment in its people, culture, and mission-driven approach to business.

"This recognition means everything to us because it comes directly from our team," said Michael Sutton, Owner and Founder of Kind Home Painting. "We've always believed that if you genuinely care for your employees, create opportunities for growth, and build a culture centered around kindness, great things will happen."

The Denver Business Journal received nominations from hundreds of companies throughout the region. Employees participating in the survey evaluated their workplace across several key areas, including leadership, communication, compensation, culture, trust, and overall employee engagement.

Kind Home Painting has built its reputation by delivering high-quality interior and exterior painting services throughout the Denver metro area while fostering a people-first culture that prioritizes community involvement, personal development, and long term career growth. The company is widely recognized for initiatives such as their Painting With Kindness Program, community outreach partnerships with nonprofits, and its commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for employees at every level of the organization.

"This award belongs to our entire team," Sutton added. "Their dedication, kindness, and commitment to serving homeowners and each other is what makes Kind Home special. We're proud of what we've built together and even more excited about where we're headed."

For more information about Kind Home Painting, visit www.kindhomepainting.com.

About Kind Home Painting

Kind Home Painting is a Denver-based residential painting company specializing in premium interior and exterior painting services. Built on a foundation of exceptional customer care, communication, and community impact, Kind Home Painting is committed to delivering an outstanding experience for both homeowners and employees throughout the Denver metro area.

SOURCE Kind Home Painting Company