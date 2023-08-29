Kind Home Solutions Contributes over 400 Backpacks Worth of School Supplies To Underserved Children In Colorado Communities

Every year Kind Home Solutions participates in A Precious Child's Fill A Backpack Program with the goal to provide children with the school supplies they need to thrive academically

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Home Solutions , a Denver based residential paint company, strives to make the biggest impact possible within the communities it serves. With a commitment to give back a portion of its net profits every year through charitable donations and painting services, Kind Home teams up with organizations like A Precious Child, Hope House, Amp the Cause and Habitat for Humanity.

A Precious Child , a non-profit organization based out of Broomfield, Colorado, works to help support children and disadvantaged families by providing them with the opportunities and resources they need to thrive. Through their Fill A Backpack Program community members and businesses alike host drives to collect the school supplies kids need to start the year off on the right foot. This year Kind Home was fortunate enough to be able to donate enough supplies to fill close to 500 backpacks.

"This is one of the coolest things we get to do as a company. It's such a joy to be able to help out our community. When times are tough, the best thing anyone can do is lend a helping hand and we're so grateful for the opportunity to do that every year." - Michael Sutton, Owner/Founder Kind Home Solutions

If you would like to help contribute to their efforts, A Precious Child is still accepting donations at their donation center Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.

Giving back to the community is at the core of Kind Home's mission. As a painting company they want to extend their reach beyond painting and help families in need as much as possible, and organizations like A Precious Child make that possible. Looking to the future, Kind Home hopes to continue their community outreach efforts.

"We're so grateful to our amazing clients, as well as our team's commitment to kindness and doing right by others. Without these two components none of what we do is possible and we look forward to continuing our outreach efforts for years to come." - Michael Sutton, Owner/Founder Kind Home Solutions.

SOURCE Kind Home Solutions