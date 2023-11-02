Kind Home Solutions Receives Prestigious 2023 BBB Torch Award for Ethics

News provided by

Kind Home Solutions

02 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Kind Home Solutions is proud to announce that it has been honored with the coveted 2023 BBB Torch Award for Ethics.

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This prestigious accolade is a testament to the unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and exemplary service that Kind Home Solutions has demonstrated since its establishment in 2017.

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics is one of the most esteemed recognitions in the business community, acknowledging companies that exemplify the highest standards of ethical conduct. It is a distinction earned by businesses that consistently prioritize integrity, honesty, transparency, and trust in all their operations.

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics is particularly significant due to its rigorous vetting process, which involves a thorough evaluation of a company's ethical conduct, commitment to customers, employees, and community, and overall dedication to conscientious leadership. Kind Home Solutions emerged as a standout nominee, reinforcing its status as a true leader in the business world.

"We are thrilled to receive the 2023 BBB Torch Award for Ethics," said Michael Sutton, the founder and CEO of Kind Home Solutions. "Since our inception we've always aimed to prioritize our customers, employees, and community through ethical business practices and this award is a reflection of those principles."

Kind Home Solutions success is not just measured by its professional painting services, but by its contributions to the community, including charitable efforts and sustainability initiatives. The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to making the world a better place, aligning its success with ethical responsibility.

After being named one of the 2020 'Colorado Companies to Watch,' and as a finalist in Denver Business Journal's 'Best Place to Work' awards, this latest achievement further solidifies Kind Home Solutions' reputation as a trusted, customer-focused company. It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Kind Home team, who have strived to uphold the company's core values.

About:

Kind Home Solutions, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of professional painting services in Denver, Colorado. The company has built a strong reputation for its commitment to customer satisfaction, ethical business practices, and community involvement.

For more information about Kind Home Solutions and Kind Home Painting Company please visit https://www.kindhomesolutions.com/ or https://www.kindhomepainting.com/.

SOURCE Kind Home Solutions

