KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Invests in Sarah Apgar's FitFighter Training Program and Steelhose Strength Tool

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky announces his investment in Sarah Apgar's FitFighter and its SteelHose®, a strength tool and training program originally designed to train firefighters in the field, now adapted for the general public. As revealed on ABC's Shark Tank, Lubetzky will partner with FitFighter Founder, Iraq War veteran, volunteer firefighter, and mom, Sarah Apgar, to bring FitFighter's malleable Steelhose® to households across the country. Together, the team seeks to create a new pathway for people to feel strong, stable, and ready for their everyday missions.

The Steelhose® is a novel strength and movement tool with a soft grip on the outside and semi-firm feel on the inside with steel that flows like water, but is five times as dense. A kettlebell, dumbbell, sandbag, medicine ball, and sledge all in one, The Steelhose® can be lifted, swung, dragged, tossed, and dropped. Upon trying the tool for the first time, Daniel Lubetzky was impressed by the uniquely fluid experience. As the son of a Holocaust survivor whose father was liberated by American soldiers, Lubetzky was further inspired by FitFighter Founder Sarah Apgar's commitment to service.

Says KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky, "The Steelhose experience is unlike any other workout. The malleability of the weights and way that they effortlessly mold to your body eliminate the strain and discomfort of using dumbbells or barbells. By combining a game-changing product with Sarah's superstar energy, FitFighter is poised to fundamentally shift how people approach their own strength."

To FitFighter, Lubetzky will bring his experience growing one of America's foremost health and wellness brands from a small startup to a multi-billion-dollar global company. With his support, FitFighter will continue its expansion from working exclusively with firefighters and soldiers to now helping people everywhere make FitFighter a way of life.

Says FitFighter Founder Sarah Apgar, "Team! With a Steelhose in your living room, I can train you across all of the dimensions of your strength, power, conditioning, and mobility – for the rest of your life. This includes helping you harness the firefighter's mindset: being ready to take on life's challenges and to care for yourself and the people you love. Daniel knows what it's like to build a brand focused on improving people's daily lives and our communities – I couldn't be happier to have him on our team."

The Steelhose is made in the USA from real firehose and recycled steel shot, with weights ranging from 5-50LB starting at $65/hose. The training program, available on FitFighterLife.com for $10/month, includes on-demand workouts and live coaching from Sarah and her team of world class pros. FitFighter donates a portion of all proceeds to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit supporting military service members, first responders, and their families, who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country.

About FitFighter

FitFighter celebrates the spirit of service, delivers world class tools and training, and provides you with a lifelong family who cares about your health and wellbeing. We keep you mission ready: strong, stable, and prepared for your everyday demands, whatever they may be. We are here to make you better. The FitFighter Steelhose System is a complete full body strength, power, and conditioning program originally designed to prepare firefighters for the rigors of their job. Now, our equipment and training is adapted and available for you. The most versatile, durable, strength product on the market for trainers, coaches, athletes, healthcare, and homes. Learn more at www.FitFighter.com.

About Daniel Lubetzky

Daniel Lubetzky is a business leader, investor, and social entrepreneur working to build bridges across lines of difference. While best known as the founder of multi-billion-dollar healthy snack company, KIND, Daniel's foray into creating delicious and nutritionally rich foods emerged out of his first venture, PeaceWorks, a not-only-for-profit business bringing together neighbors in conflict regions. The son of a Holocaust survivor, Daniel's nonprofit projects such as OneVoice, Empatico, and Frontline Impact Project seek to increase appreciation for our shared humanity. Daniel is the author of The New York Times bestseller Do the KIND Thing and a recurring shark on Shark Tank. Learn more at daniellubetzky.com and follow Daniel at @daniellubetzky.

About Equilibra

Equilibra Partners Management (Equilibra) is the family office of Daniel Lubetzky, Founder of KIND. Building on Daniel's experience launching KIND from one out-of-the-box idea and $10,000 in seed capital to a multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness brand, Equilibra partners with entrepreneurs to help them grow successful businesses that generate real long-term value. Equilibra values innovation with integrity and deploys its best-in-class team to help entrepreneurs build brands with the power to change people's lives for the better. Learn more at www.equilibra.us.

