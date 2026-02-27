KIND SNACKS TEAMS UP WITH ROB RAUSCH TO SURPRISE FANS WITH FREE RISE & KIND BREAKFAST BOXES TO START THE DAY WITH KINDNESS

Fans know Rob for his strategic gameplay, magnetic personality, and commitment to starting each day with a protein-packed breakfast—often featuring the now-iconic smoked Scottish salmon that quickly became a breakfast-room staple. Now, Rob and KIND are bringing that moment to fans everywhere, showing how a protein-forward breakfast can fuel both your body and a kinder mindset—all while making sure there's plenty of the beloved salmon to go around.

THE NEWEST ALLIANCE

KIND and Rob Rausch have teamed up to prove that even the most strategic competitors can CHOOSE KIND. Rob's love of breakfast inspired the RISE & KIND Breakfast Box giveaway, which pairs KIND's all-new Protein MAX Granola with Scottish salmon, delivering satisfying, protein essentials straight to your kitchen.

"This partnership with KIND is about starting the day on a positive note," said Rob Rausch. "The RISE & KIND Breakfast Box gives people something simple they can enjoy and share in the morning, like we shared the salmon. If kindness is the first thing you lead with, it can set the tone for everything that comes after."

WHAT'S IN THE BOX & HOW TO CLAIM ONE

Two bags of the NEW KIND Protein MAX Granola , Peanut Butter and Sweet & Salty Caramel, packed with 15 grams of protein per serving and 0g of sugar to fuel your mornings and power you through the day.

, Peanut Butter and Sweet & Salty Caramel, packed with 15 grams of protein per serving and 0g of sugar to fuel your mornings and power you through the day. Scottish Salmon, the now-iconic breakfast star that sparked endless internet chatter is now available for fans to enjoy at home.

Fans have the chance to claim their own RISE & KIND Box for free at https://riseandkind.kindsnacks.com/. The first boxes will be available at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 26, followed by additional daily weekday drops at 9:00 AM ET on Friday, February 27 through Tuesday, March 3, while supplies last.

CHOOSE KIND

The RISE & KIND Breakfast Box continues KIND's CHOOSE KIND movement, which encourages simple, everyday actions that create meaningful, positive impact.

"Partnering with Rob is just another way for us to Choose KIND, and we hope consumers recognize that we're just as obsessed with breakfast trends as the internet seems to be," said Osher Hoberman, Chief Marketing Officer at KIND North America. "Having launched our purpose-led brand platform last year, we're excited to now surprise and delight consumers with a Choose KIND moment that spotlights one of our latest product launches."

Fans can visit riseandkind.kindsnacks.com and follow along on TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube for more information. The limited-edition giveaway RISE & KIND Breakfast Box helps fans start their day fueled, inspired, and ready to lead with kindness.

About KIND Snacks

Since Day 1, KIND was born with a vision for a kinder world. At KIND, we believe that the smallest acts of kindness can create meaningful change. A kinder world starts with being kind to yourself. CHOOSE KIND.

Our iconic KIND bars – made with real, nutritious ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new, snacking category back in 2004. Now, KIND has a diverse family of snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. Made with real, nutrient-dense, wholesome ingredients, KIND helps nourish your body, so you can show up for yourself and others. KIND is a simple, delicious reminder to choose kindness every day.

To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on TikTok , Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube .

SOURCE KIND