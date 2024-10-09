Kind Souls Foundation Partners with WorkCompCollege.com to Develop Enhanced Training Program for Volunteers

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Souls Foundation is excited to announce an innovative educational partnership with WorkCompCollege.com. Kind Souls Foundation, a national nonprofit, is dedicated to supporting individuals and their families facing work displacement by providing emotional support and local resource navigation. This collaboration will enhance and standardize training for the Foundation's volunteers, strengthening their ability to assist a growing community of callers.

A Tailored Approach to Training

Kind Souls Foundation recognizes the importance of volunteer training and development. By partnering with WorkCompCollege.com, they are reaffirming their commitment to callers, ensuring that all volunteers receive comprehensive and accessible training through a state-of-the-art platform. WorkCompCollege.com's Virtual Campus offers the flexibility of online learning, allowing volunteers to complete their training from anywhere at any time, catering to the Foundation's widespread and diverse volunteer base across the United States.

The training program will include an introductory course developed by Kind Souls, focusing on effective communication, community outreach, and empathy-based assistance. Alongside this co-developed course, WorkCompCollege.com will offer courses from its existing curriculum, including Emotional Intelligence and Identifying & Managing Motivation in Injured Workers.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

The partnership between Kind Souls Foundation and WorkCompCollege.com is a natural fit, as both organizations are dedicated to empowering individuals through education and action.

WorkCompCollege.com is renowned for its innovative online training solutions, offering customized learning experiences across various industries. This partnership will leverage WorkCompCollege.com's educational expertise to create a robust learning environment that supports Kind Souls Foundation's ongoing mission of spreading kindness and compassion worldwide.

To learn more about Kind Souls Foundation and its mission, visit Kind Souls Foundation. For more information about WorkCompCollege.com's training solutions, visit WorkCompCollege.com.

Contact: Robert Wilson

President, WorkCompCollege.com

855-706-8473 ext 101

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkCompCollege.com