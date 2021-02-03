Kindbody Adds Cindy Gentry as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Rapid Growth of End-To-End Fertility and Family-Building Benefit

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody, a fast-growing health and fertility company, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Cindy Gentry as its first Chief Commercial Officer. This key hire comes as Kindbody rapidly expands its employer benefits business with a holistic and vertically integrated solution directly from the doctors. Kindbody's unique offering replaces multiple single-point solutions, making it more efficient and cost-effective for employers, while increasing accessibility and transparency.

With nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare and enterprise sales, Cindy Gentry's numerous executive roles have shaped and improved the quality of benefit care plans to date. Prior to Kindbody, Cindy was a Senior Partner and Consultant for Mercer, a global business pioneer in the health and benefits marketplace. She also has extensive experience with health plans, leading enterprise sales and account management teams with a $2B business and bringing innovative solutions addressing the needs of enterprise clients and members to market.

"I am thrilled to join the Kindbody team to further their mission and commitment to reinventing fertility and family-building care in a patient-first, inclusive way," said Gentry. "I have devoted my career to advancing inclusion and diversity in the workplace and believe this is a crucial way to support and drive growth."

Kindbody combines full-service care with accessible pricing and welcoming spaces for women, couples, and the LGBTQ+ community; offering fertility services (including IVF, egg freezing, and third-party reproduction), as well as gynecology, nutrition, mental health, and pre and postpartum care. In addition to its own brick-and-mortar locations and comprehensive virtual suite of services, Kindbody operates a robust network of more than 200 partner clinics around the country, to ensure no gaps in coverage.

As Chief Commercial Officer at Kindbody, Gentry will bring her vast expertise and industry knowledge to accelerate Kindbody's delivery of a unique benefit offering to match every employer's culture and budget. "We know employers are looking for their partners to provide one seamless solution for members. And all employers, even ones who historically had price elasticity, are concerned with rising fertility costs and interested in delivering the best solution in the most cost-effective way."

Cindy Gentry joins a team of other industry veterans at Kindbody, including Founder and CEO Gina Bartasi, a seasoned entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in healthtech. After founding Progyny in 2015, Bartasi heard employers' desire to purchase fertility benefits directly from providers, resulting in millions in savings. Based on employers' feedback and industry insights, Gina launched Kindbody in August of 2018.

"The future of healthcare, particularly subspecialty healthcare like fertility, is about purchasing one vertically integrated solution from the doctors," said Bartasi. "Now is the right time to bring in an experienced veteran like Cindy Gentry. The fertility market is growing exponentially, and Cindy shares our commitment to delivering a premium experience without a premium price tag. She also believes that women are best equipped to reinvent women's healthcare."

Kindbody's clinical team is led by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal, the former head of Stanford Fertility, and Founding OB/GYN, Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, previously of Mount Sinai Health System in New York. Their corporate team includes President, Annbeth Eschbach, Chief Business and Legal Officer, Shilpa Patel, and SVP Enterprise Sales, Taryn Branca. Gentry joins this experienced leadership team to further the company's rapid growth and ensure the delivery of high-quality and cost-effective fertility and family-building benefits, for all.

