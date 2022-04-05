Kindbody Continues Nationwide Expansion with Denver Clinic Opening

Leading Fertility and Family-Building Benefits Provider Brings State-of-the-Art Fertility Clinic to Employers and Consumers in the Mile High City

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody, a leading fertility and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care, announced the opening of its clinic and IVF lab in Denver, CO. The announcement follows a quarter of unprecedented growth for the company which operates 27 clinics nationwide, all providing preconception through postpartum care directly to employers and consumers. Kindbody Denver was built to meet the growing demand for comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits by local employers in Denver, which is home to a diverse group of companies from Fortune 500 enterprises to startups, and is expected to experience record job growth with employment exceeding pre-pandemic levels this year.

The Denver location is located five minutes from the downtown area in the vibrant Cherry Creek neighborhood. "We're excited to bring Kindbody's mission of comprehensive, accessible, high-quality fertility care to Denver employers and their employees," said Annbeth Eschbach, CEO, Corporate of Kindbody. "Fertility benefits have emerged as a 'must have' for employers who aim to build inclusive cultures, and attract and keep great talent. Our new Denver location allows them to provide a premium fertility and family-building benefit with significant cost savings, as a result of working directly with the care provider."

Kindbody's mission is to make fertility and family-building care accessible for all. One in six heterosexual couples experience infertility in the U.S., outpacing diseases like diabetes and cancer. Today, 61% of women have a child over 35 compared to 8% a decade ago. Studies show that 77% of LGBTQ+ millennials have or want to build a family. Kindbody's rapid growth is a reflection of the growing demand for family-building services from patients and employers alike.

"Denver is known for excellence in medical care and Kindbody proudly joins this amazing community in providing a unique and personalized patient experience with high caliber care. Placing patients first, embracing innovation, and creating access to care makes Kindbody poised to help many people become parents. We're so thrilled to be here!" commented Dr. Angeline Beltsos, CEO, Clinical of Kindbody.

Kindbody is the largest women-led fertility care company serving employers and consumers. In addition to the Denver, CO clinic, Kindbody owns and operates locations in California, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. The company plans to expand to 36 retail locations by year's end.

Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while driving down healthcare costs can contact [email protected] . To schedule an appointment in Denver or any other Kindbody clinic, visit kindbody.com/book .

Kindbody is a leading fertility and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care. Kindbody's clinically managed program includes fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as physical, mental, and emotional support from preconception through postpartum. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for more than 80 employers, covering more than 450,000 lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $150 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Linkedin .

