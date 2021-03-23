Kindbody Continues Rapid Growth as It Brings Innovation and Change to Family-Building Benefits and Fertility Care in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a fast-growing health and technology company, today announced the opening of its newest fertility clinic and IVF lab in Los Altos, CA, less than three miles from Stanford University, and around the corner from top Silicon Valley employers. The opening marks the company's second Bay Area location and seventh in total, all providing preconception through postpartum care directly to employers and consumers.

Kindbody is reinventing care by delivering a seamless patient experience through convenient brick-and-mortar locations, telemedicine, mobile pop-ups, and a partner network of 300+ clinics across the country. In addition to the latest Los Altos location, the company owns and operates multiple locations in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New Jersey, with plans to open in Atlanta in April and further accelerate expansion over the next two years.

The Los Altos location was selected for its accessibility to Silicon Valley employers and their employees. With 40+ employer customers representing 150,000 covered lives, Kindbody's expansion was needed to serve the growing demand. "Bay Area employers know fertility and family-building benefits are highly coveted with top talent," said Cindy Gentry, Kindbody's Chief Commercial Officer. "Bringing a Kindbody location to the area enables them to provide a premium fertility and family-building benefit with significant cost savings, as a result of working directly with the provider."

Kindbody's clinical operations are led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lynn Westphal, a pioneer in reproductive medicine who was at Stanford University for over 20 years before joining Kindbody, serving as a Professor and Director of the Fertility Preservation Program and the Director of the Reproductive Endocrinology (REI) fellowship program. "I am thrilled to bring Kindbody's accessible, patient-first approach to my Bay Area home," said Dr. Westphal. "The goal is to provide an unparalleled patient experience and to empower all individuals and organizations with the information, tools, and clinical excellence they need to achieve their fertility and family-building goals."

"Silicon Valley was the natural next place for a state-of-the-art Kindbody clinic and lab," said Gina Bartasi, Kindbody Founder and CEO. "As we continue to drive change in the industry, our priority is delivering modern, tech-enabled care to employers and their members. Through our brick-and-mortar locations, telehealth platform, and holistic health approach, our offering replaces multiple single-point solutions, making it more efficient and cost-effective, while increasing accessibility and transparency."

Growth in the fertility industry has continued to thrive despite the global pandemic as more couples and individuals who have contemplated building a family now say they have the time and desire to pursue treatment. Increasingly, both self-insured and fully-insured employers are sponsoring coverage, contributing to double-digit annual growth in fertility patient numbers across Kindbody clinics.

Kindbody is led by Founder and CEO Gina Bartasi, a seasoned entrepreneur with 20+ years' experience in healthtech and the founder of Progyny, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal, previously at Stanford Fertility, Chief Commercial Officer Cindy Gentry, an industry veteran from Mercer, founding OB/GYN, Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, previously of Mount Sinai Health System in New York, and President Annbeth Eschbach, previously the Founder and CEO of Exhale Spa. Kindbody leverages modern technology and state-of-the-art facilities to deliver superior outcomes and a seamless experience for all.

