Kindbody Continues Rapid National Expansion with New Clinic in Santa Monica

Launched in August 2018, Kindbody now operates three brick-and-mortar and two mobile clinics in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as nationally through its Center of Excellence partner network and online services. Kindbody offers full-service fertility care, including egg freezing and IVF, at accessible prices in welcoming spaces. Their experienced team of fertility doctors leverages proprietary technology to make data-driven decisions and ensure the highest possible success rates and lowest rate of multiple births.

Kindbody's Santa Monica clinic is led by Dr. Meredith Brower , a renowned Reproductive Endocrinologist already loved by Los Angeles residents and was recently recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as one of LA's Top Doctors of 2019. After graduating top of her class from USC Medical School, Dr. Brower completed her Ob/Gyn residency and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellowship at UCLA.

"As a Los Angeles resident, I'm thrilled to be bringing a new generation of health and fertility care to my hometown," said Dr. Brower. "Every fertility journey is different, and it starts by having access to information. I'm proud to be joining a team whose mission is to combine technology with clinical excellence to make fertility care more streamlined, intuitive and accessible."

Kindbody works directly with small and large employers, consumers, and is in network with most major insurance plans. By using technology to increase efficiencies, and by providing care directly to employers, Kindbody is able to dramatically reduce costs while delivering a more seamless care experience.

Kindbody's CEO and Founder, Gina Bartasi said, "We're delighted to extend our services to Los Angeles where thousands of women have already engaged with our pop-up events to learn more about their fertility. We look forward to offering a more affordable and convenient standard of care to residents and employers alike."

In addition to Dr. Brower, Kindbody boasts an expert clinical team including Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal , previously of Stanford University School of Medicine's Reproductive Health Services, and Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, Kindbody's Founding Physician, who spent 12 years at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC.

Kindbody Santa Monica is located at 1260 15th Street, Suite 1402, Santa Monica, CA, 90404 and appointments can be booked at kindbody.com/book .

Kindbody provides fertility, gynecology, and wellness services in modern, tech-enabled clinics. We offer full-service care at accessible prices and welcoming spaces. Our medical team is experienced and empathetic, and our technology enables them to make data-driven decisions and deliver a superior patient experience. Today we serve patients and employers in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as nationally through our partner network and online.

Kindbody was recently named one of the "most promising" 150 digital health startups by CB Insights and has raised more than $30M in venture funding.



