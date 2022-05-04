Kindbody Expands to Washington, D.C. with the Opening of its 28th Clinic

Leading Fertility and Family-Building Benefits Provider Continues Nationwide Expansion to Meet Unprecedented Employer Demand

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody, a leading fertility and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care, today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art clinic and IVF lab in Washington, D.C. The announcement follows a year of extraordinary growth for the company which owns and operates 28 clinics nationwide, all providing preconception through postpartum care directly to employers and consumers. Located Downtown, in the city's central business district, Kindbody Washington, D.C., was built to meet the growing demand for comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits by local employers and the entire Washington-Baltimore metropolitan area.

The new location sits in D.C.'s cosmopolitan Downtown neighborhood, which offers a mix of restaurants, shops, galleries, and museums, and is home to where many Washingtonians live, work, and play. "We're excited to bring comprehensive, accessible, high-quality fertility care to local employers and their employees in this dynamic city," said Annbeth Eschbach, CEO, Corporate of Kindbody. "We opened Kindbody Washington, D.C., in response to demand from employers who understand the critical role fertility benefits play in attracting and retaining world-class talent and building inclusive workplaces. Our new Downtown location allows them to provide a premium fertility benefit with significant cost savings, as a result of working directly with the healthcare provider."

Kindbody's mission is to make fertility and family-building care accessible for all. One in eight couples experience infertility in the U.S., outpacing diseases like diabetes and cancer. 63% of LGBTQ Millennials are considering expanding their families, either becoming parents for the first time or by having more children, and may require assisted reproductive technology (ART) to do so. Kindbody's rapid growth reflects the growing demand for family-building services from patients and employers alike.

"Washington, D.C., is home to one of the best health systems in the country and Kindbody proudly joins this community in providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable fertility care," said Dr. Angeline Beltsos, CEO, Clinical of Kindbody. "We're beyond excited to introduce Kindbody to Washingtonians, who have expressed enthusiasm beyond our expectations with more than 100 appointments booked before opening day."

Kindbody aims to fix fertility healthcare in the U.S., which is fragmented, inequitable, expensive, and inaccessible to most. As the owner and operator of fertility clinics, Kindbody saves employers 25%-40% by contracting directly with them to provide comprehensive virtual and in-person fertility and family-building care to their employees. By removing the middleman and serving as the direct provider of care, Kindbody is uniquely positioned to provide a seamless continuum of care, decrease cost, improve patient experience, and deliver better health outcomes.

Kindbody owns and operates 28 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while driving down healthcare costs can contact [email protected]. To schedule an appointment visit kindbody.com/book.

Kindbody is a leading fertility and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care. Kindbody's clinically managed program includes fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as physical, mental, and emotional support from preconception through postpartum. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for more than 80 employers, covering more than 450,000 lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $150 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com. and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin.

