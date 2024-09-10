Kindbody Launches #KeepDoorsOpen Campaign; Calls on Companies and Individuals to Speak Up and Support Reproductive Healthcare and Family Building for All

Kindbody Partners with theSkimm's Research Agency, SKM Insights, on The State of Women and Fertility Healthcare Survey

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced the launch of its #KeepDoorsOpen Campaign. This new initiative shines a spotlight on the importance of accessible reproductive healthcare and calls on companies and individuals to speak up and support equitable family building. The company also announced it has partnered with theSkimm's in-house research agency SKM Insights, dedicated to understanding and serving women, on a State of Women and Fertility Healthcare survey and report. The survey will uncover how access to fertility healthcare is shaping women's approach to the 2024 election.

Kindbody kicked off the campaign today with a social media campaign and microsite, www.kindbody.com/keep-doors-open , with information about how companies and individuals can get involved and speak up about accessible reproductive healthcare and family building.

Infertility is a global health issue that affects one in six people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Despite growing demand for family-building services like in vitro fertilization (IVF), access to these services is a serious issue. "Infertility is widespread, more common than diseases like cancer or diabetes. It does not discriminate, affecting people of every age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, geography, and political ideology," said Dr. Roohi Jeelani, Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist (REI) and Chief Growth Officer at Kindbody. "We believe the path to parenthood is a deeply personal decision that should be made by families, not politicians. It is our hope that this campaign will lead to an open dialogue about access to family building services, like IVF, that will keep the doors open for those who desperately need it."

The Kindbody survey deployed by SKM Insights will explore women's and families' perspectives on fertility healthcare in the lead-up to the election, and how these views might impact their voting decisions in November. The findings will be released in the State of Women and Fertility Healthcare Report in October 2024.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 121 leading employers, covering 3.1 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , X , and Linkedin .

About SKM Insights

SKM Insights is theSkimm's premiere research and creative agency uncovering women's attitudes, behaviors, and aspirations. With 12 years of expertise from theSkimm, SKM Insights helps businesses understand and engage with women more effectively, driving impactful strategies that resonate with this powerful demographic. The research agency addresses the critical data gap that often overlooks women's unique experiences and needs who historically have been invisible in the numbers that shape our world. Despite influencing 70% of all consumer spending and driving over 80% of purchases, women have been historically underrepresented in key data, affecting areas from car safety to medicine and economic reporting. SKM Insights is committed to closing this gender data gap; to understand the state of women today, in pursuit of a better state of women tomorrow. For more information, visit skmlab.theskimm.com .

