Kindbody Opens in San Francisco with Full Suite of Women's Healthcare Services

"I'm proud to be part of a team of women who are redesigning healthcare for women. I've seen firsthand how it resonates with women at our locations in Manhattan, so I'm delighted to be bringing it to my hometown," said Dr. Westphal. Adding, "As a Stanford professor for many years, I'm passionate about educating and empowering patients to make the best decisions about their own health. By designing new products like our proprietary electronic medical records, we can provide more transparency and help everyone understand their journey."

You can find Dr. Westphal and the Kindbody team at its mobile pop-up today, July 24th, in front of Modern Citizen , 2078 Union Street, from 11am-7pm; and, tomorrow, July 25th, in front of The Assembly , 449 14th Street, from 11am-7pm. The San Francisco location will be located at 1998 Market Street within Carbon Health , which operates primary and urgent care clinics across the Bay Area. "We always talk about how siloed and bifurcated healthcare is, and it really shouldn't be. This collocation allows us to be up and operational while our San Francisco flagship at 100 Montgomery is under construction and set to open later this year," commented Founder and CEO Gina Bartasi, who was previously the Founder and CEO of Progyny, a fertility benefits platform.

"Our mission is to make care more accessible and affordable. We know that price is the number one prohibiting factor - for both employers and consumers - so, we offer competitive rates that are often 30%-40% below average and also provide patients no interest financing," said Bartasi.

Bay Area employers are adding a fertility benefit at a rapid clip and Bartasi believes they're also looking for more affordable options and the ability to buy direct.

Co-founder Joanne Schneider , who leads product for Kindbody added, "We're excited to bring the Bay Area our tech-enabled approach to women's health services. The KindEMR allows us to design optimal clinical workflows and a modern patient experience. Our patient portal offers convenient visibility into the individual patient record, with personalized instructions, supplementary telemedicine appointments, calculators and tools to understand success rates, as well as results visualizations to help them make informed decisions for themselves. We're improving the experience every day and finding more ways to use technology to bring costs down, standardize care, and make these services accessible."

The leadership team also includes President Annbeth Eschbach from Exhale, Chief Financial Officer Debbie Markowitz from Acorns and Exhale, Founding Physician Dr. Fahimeh Sasan from Mount Sinai, and Chief Business and Legal Officer Shilpa Patel from Quartet and Oscar.

The two San Francisco locations are in addition to two locations in Manhattan with plans to launch in Los Angeles next. The Company provides the full range of fertility and gynecological services direct to employers and consumers and is widely known for its popular mobile testing clinics offering convenient AMH blood draws, a key hormonal indicator of fertility.

About Kindbody:

Kindbody is reinventing women's healthcare for the modern woman, starting with fertility and wellness services. Through a national network of boutique clinics, Kindbody is bringing together clinical excellence, best-in-class technology, and accessible pricing — connecting the full patient experience in one, intuitive solution. Visit www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Inquiries:

Rebecca Silver, Senior Director of Marketing

rebecca.silver@kindbody.com

(609) 947-0793

SOURCE Kindbody

Related Links

https://www.kindbody.com

