Kindbody Opens State-of-the-Art Fertility Clinic and IVF Lab in Columbus, OH

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art clinic and IVF lab at 8845 Lyra Dr in Columbus, OH. This expansion reflects Kindbody's commitment to making world-class reproductive care more accessible to employers and patients across the United States. The clinic is led by Dr. Kasey Reynolds Marelić, a double-board certified fertility specialist in both reproductive endocrinology and obstetrics and gynecology.

Kindbody Columbus was built to serve local patients and employers with convenient access to Kindbody's exceptional fertility care. "We're delighted to continue our expansion to bring our mission of high-quality fertility and family-building care to Columbus employers, their employees, and the entire community," said Annbeth Eschbach, CEO of Kindbody. "We continue to hear from employers about the vital role fertility benefits play in attracting and retaining talent, building inclusive workplaces, and contributing to the health and well-being of their workforce. We look forward to serving the entire Columbus community for years to come."

Kindbody's model is unique in that it is the only family-building benefits provider for employers that is also in the provision of care. Kindbody opens clinics across the U.S., often at the request of employers, who wish to provide comprehensive virtual and in-person care for their employees. As the benefits solution and direct provider of care, Kindbody is uniquely positioned to decrease cost, improve the patient experience, and deliver better health outcomes.

Dr. Marelić said, "I'm truly passionate about helping people build families and am delighted to serve individuals and couples in Columbus and the entire state on their reproductive journey. Together we can navigate the path to parenthood with compassion and Kindbody's personalized approach to care."

Dr. Kasey Reynolds Marelić joins Kindbody from Bethesda Fertility Center in Cincinnati, OH, where she served as Medical Director. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from Ohio University, before going on to obtain her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, and subsequently, a three-year subspecialty fellowship in reproductive endocrinology at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Beyond her clinical expertise, Dr. Marelić has contributed significantly to research in reproductive health, publishing studies on critical topics like the effects of obesity on oocyte quality. She has also served as teaching faculty for the obstetrics and gynecology residency program at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Dr. Marelić is currently accepting new patients.

Kindbody owns and operates 35 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact [email protected].

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 132 leading employers, covering almost 2.7 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , X , and Linkedin .

