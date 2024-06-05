Kindbody Opens State-of-the-Art Fertility Clinic in Newport Beach

Leading Fertility Clinic Network and Family-Building Benefits Provider Opens in Orange County to Meet Accelerated Demand for Fertility and Family-Building Care

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art clinic at 4321 Birch Street in Newport Beach, CA. The company will add an in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab this summer. Kindbody Newport Beach was built to meet the growing demand for comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits by local employers. Kindbody serves 121 employers, with 84 employer clients in the greater Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area, and more than 3.1 covered lives with more than 75,000 local employees in the area. Kindbody Newport Beach is led by Dr. Lauren W. Sundheimer, a double-board certified fertility specialist in both reproductive endocrinology and obstetrics and gynecology.

Kindbody has already served thousands of patients with care out of its mobile fertility clinic, which opened last year in Newport Beach. "Since setting up our mobile fertility clinic last fall we've seen unprecedented demand from local employers who understand the critical role fertility benefits play in attracting and retaining world-class talent and building inclusive workplaces," said Annbeth Eschbach, CEO of Kindbody. "We're excited to permanently join the Newport Beach community who have embraced us beyond our expectations with more than 100 appointments booked before opening day."

Since its founding in late 2018, Kindbody has revolutionized the fertility landscape in the United States and positioned itself as the category leader for world-class affordable and accessible fertility and family-building care. Kindbody's model is unique in that it is the only family-building benefits provider for employers that is also in the provision of care serving patients in its 35 state-of-the-art fertility clinics nationwide. The company saves employers 25%-30% by contracting with them directly to provide comprehensive virtual and in-person care to their employees. As the direct provider of care, Kindbody is uniquely positioned to decrease cost, improve the patient experience, and deliver industry leading health outcomes.

Dr. Sundheimer has served patients in Newport Beach for four years. "As a reproductive endocrinologist, I'm deeply passionate about helping individuals and couples achieve their dreams of starting or growing their families," said Dr. Sundheimer. "I've found it incredibly rewarding serving our local Kindbody patients this past year. Opening this new state-of-the-art clinic and lab will allow us to continue to serve the Newport Beach community with world-class fertility care for years to come."

Lauren W. Sundheimer, MD, MS, FACOG is a double board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology and in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. She is passionate about applying science to help patients achieve their dream of building a family. Dr. Sundheimer is an Orange County native and developed a dedication to women's health while in medical school at University of California, Irvine. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology and her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at UCLA Medical Center. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of California, San Diego, where she also completed a highly competitive joint Bachelor's and Master's degree program in Biology. During her medical career, Dr. Sundheimer has performed considerable research in the area of reproductive health. Dr. Sundheimer is accepting new patients.

Kindbody owns and operates 35 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact [email protected].

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 121 leading employers, covering 3.1 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , X , and Linkedin .

