Kindbody Releases 2024 State of Women and Fertility Healthcare Report

In Partnership with theSkimm's Research Agency, SKM Insights, National Survey Reveals How IVF and Fertility Healthcare Access Could Influence 2024 Election

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today released its 2024 State of Women and Fertility Healthcare Report. The landmark study, available at kindbody.com/state-of-fertility-healthcare , delves into how reproductive healthcare, particularly fertility treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF), is shaping women's perspectives and influencing their votes ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The report provides critical insights into the emotions, concerns, and voting behaviors of women, highlighting how access to fertility healthcare is poised to influence the political landscape. Notably, the report found that one in two U.S. women are willing to cross party lines to vote for candidates who will protect access to reproductive healthcare services, indicating access to fertility care is a factor that could help determine the outcome of the election.

The survey, conducted in September 2024 with theSkimm's in-house research agency SKM Insights, revealed that reproductive healthcare is a top concern for women, with 92% of respondents considering it a priority and 75% indicating that a candidate's stance on the issue will influence their vote. Notably, 51% of women also indicated they would be willing to cross party lines to vote for candidates who will vote to protect access to reproductive healthcare services like IVF. The report also highlights the growing impact of reproductive healthcare access on employment decisions. A staggering 41% of respondents said they would consider switching jobs to an employer that provides travel benefits for fertility treatments. This signals the increasing importance of corporate responsibility in supporting reproductive healthcare access.

These findings come at a pivotal moment in the national dialogue, as legislative decisions surrounding reproductive healthcare and IVF continue to dominate the political conversation.

Key Findings:

92% of respondents consider reproductive healthcare a significant or top priority.

75% said a candidate's stance on reproductive healthcare would influence their vote.

65% expressed significant concerns about potential restrictions on services like IVF.

51% are willing to cross party lines to vote for candidates who will protect access to reproductive healthcare services.

50% would travel to another state, and 24% would consider relocating to a state with better fertility healthcare access.

41% said they would consider switching jobs to an employer that provides travel benefits for fertility treatments.

"Women are deeply concerned about the possibility of restricted access to fertility treatments, particularly in light of recent legal challenges. It's not just about family building; this issue impacts mental and emotional health, career decisions, and even political activism," said Dr. Roohi Jeelani, Reproductive Endocrinologist and Chief Medical Officer, Growth at Kindbody. "The findings of this report make it clear that women are ready to take action—whether it's at the polls, through their employers, or even by relocating—to protect their reproductive health."

This report is a vital resource for policymakers, employers, and healthcare providers who are committed to ensuring that women have access to the fertility healthcare they need. For more information, visit kindbody.com/state-of-fertility-healthcare or Kindbody on social media for the latest updates.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 121 leading employers, covering 3.1 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram , X , and Linkedin .

About SKM Insights

SKM Insights is theSkimm's premiere research and creative agency uncovering women's attitudes, behaviors, and aspirations. With 12 years of expertise from theSkimm, SKM Insights helps businesses understand and engage with women more effectively, driving impactful strategies that resonate with this powerful demographic. The research agency addresses the critical data gap that often overlooks women's unique experiences and needs who historically have been invisible in the numbers that shape our world. Despite influencing 70% of all consumer spending and driving over 80% of purchases, women have been historically underrepresented in key data, affecting areas from car safety to medicine and economic reporting. SKM Insights is committed to closing this gender data gap; to understand the state of women today, in pursuit of a better state of women tomorrow. For more information, visit skmlab.theskimm.com .

