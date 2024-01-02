Kindbody to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2024

Kindbody

02 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody, the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, announced today that Founder and Executive Chairman, Gina Bartasi, is scheduled to present and provide a business update at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET) in San Francisco, CA.

Kindbody owns and operates 34 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact [email protected].

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 132 leading employers, covering almost 2.7 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com. and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Margaret Ryan
[email protected]

SOURCE Kindbody

