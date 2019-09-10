Kindbody Unveils New York City Flagship at 102 Fifth Avenue

Located at 102 Fifth Avenue in Flatiron, New York, Kindbody's flagship clinic is the latest milestone in their national expansion and the largest of their facilities to date. Other locations include 1998 Market Street in San Francisco, and 16 East 40th Street in New York City. Patients can also book services at their mobile clinics as well as telehealth appointments for nutrition and mental health counseling.

Founder and CEO, Gina Bartasi, said, "We're increasing accessibility of these services by meeting women where they already are. Fertility treatment has historically been for the top 1%, and we're on a mission to change that by making it more affordable - and more convenient - for more people."

In addition to fertility services including IVF, egg freezing and third-party reproduction (donor egg and donor sperm), the Company's services include gynecological care, nutrition counseling, mental health services, and return-to-work coaching. The Company aims to end the fragmentation that exists in women's healthcare by bringing everything under one roof and investing in technology to create a seamless and intuitive end-to-end experience.

Co-founder and Head of Product, Joanne Schneider, commented, "We've redesigned both the physical and digital experience into one modern and accessible set of services and tools. We're proud of KindEMR, our proprietary medical records software, and KindPortal, our personalized patient portal, as they've allowed us to fully rethink each interaction and decision. We're excited to bring that same intentional design-thinking to the physical clinic environment."

"This is an opportunity to raise the overall quality of care," adds Dr. Lynn Westphal, Chief Medical Officer, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. "People stay away from the medical system when they feel like it isn't designed for them. Kindbody's more approachable solution is what the future of healthcare looks like."

The Company's leadership team also includes President Annbeth Eschbach from Exhale, Chief Financial Officer Debbie Markowitz from Acorns and Exhale, Founding Physician Dr. Fahimeh Sasan from Mount Sinai, and Chief Business and Legal Officer Shilpa Patel from Quartet and Oscar.

Kindbody has raised over $22M to date from RRE Ventures, Perceptive Advisors, TQ Ventures, Green D Ventures, Trail Mix Ventures and Winklevoss Capital as well as personal investors including Chelsea Clinton, Leandra Medine, and Nat Turner. Since launching in August 2018, Kindbody has served thousands of patients in New York and San Francisco, launched four brick-and-mortar clinics, two mobile fertility clinics (the first of their kind), with another three clinics scheduled to open across the US by the end of 2019.

They are unveiling the flagship clinic at a Grand Opening Event on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is reinventing women's healthcare for the modern woman, starting with fertility and wellness services. Through a national network of boutique clinics, Kindbody is bringing together clinical excellence, best-in-class technology, and accessible pricing — connecting the full patient experience in one, intuitive solution. Visit www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

