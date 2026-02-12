Kindbody Unveils Next-Generation Fertility Platform to Improve Outcomes, Accelerate Affordability and Intelligence in Reproductive Care

Kindbody's Enhanced Platform Integrates AI, Clinical Innovation, and Whole‑Family Support to Improve Outcomes, Reduce Costs, and Elevate Patient Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody, a leading fertility and family-building benefits provider and fertility care delivery platform, today announced the launch of its next-generation fertility platform, an integrated ecosystem that combines advanced clinical care, AI-driven intelligence, and wraparound patient support to make fertility and family-building more accessible, affordable, and patient-centered for employers, health plans, and their members. The platform will enter a structured pilot phase with select members of Kindbody's employer clients in 2026, representing over three million covered lives, ahead of broad market availability in 2027.

Kindbody's New Network Platform and Product Suite

Kindbody's enhanced platform builds on its track record of clinical excellence to deliver measurable improvements in outcomes and cost efficiency across the full spectrum of family-building journeys. It is powered by a differentiated clinical model that brings together Kindbody owned and operated fertility clinics, a high-quality network of partner clinics, and an integrated clinical app that provides patients with 24/7 virtual care at every stage of their conception, pregnancy, and reproductive health journey, extending through menopause.

The launch encompasses enhancements in medication management, third-party reproduction, adoption, pregnancy, men's health, menopause, holistic support, and global program design.

Key components of the new network and platform include:

Driving Equitable Access Nationwide: Kindbody has significantly expanded access to consistent, high-quality care through its curated, integrated national network of IVF centers including IVIRMA, Inception Fertility (including The Prelude Network), and Ivy Fertility, ensuring employee members can receive reliable care wherever they live, including in historically underserved regions. By integrating clinics, labs, key network partners, and virtual care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, end-to-end experience with flexible entry points that enable members to begin care quickly and without unnecessary delays.

A new Kindbody Fertility Medication Portal streamlines authorizations, ensuring timely dispensing and giving patients end‑to‑end visibility from prescription through coverage, pharmacy fulfillment, and delivery tracking. The experience is augmented by educational medication videos, "open the box" guidance, printed educational materials in each shipment, and improved inventory controls to reduce medication waste. KindMan: Men's Health and Fertility: Through KindMan, Kindbody expands men's health education, digital resources, and integrated clinical care, including hormone management programs and longitudinal men's care that extends beyond fertility. The model includes evaluations and treatment for andropause, erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, varicocele, and other male reproductive conditions, supported by evidence-based content co-developed with Posterity Health, a leader in male reproductive and hormonal health. Current specialized fertility services include semen analysis, diagnostic testing, male hormone panels, genetic testing, surgical sperm extraction procedures, sperm cryopreservation and storage, and advanced diagnostics such as DNA fragmentation and SpermQT testing.

AI-First Intelligence, Improved Outcomes, and Lower Costs

Kindbody's enhanced platform will also embed AI and advanced analytics across the care journey to improve access, speed to treatment, and cost efficiency while maintaining a human‑centered clinical model.

AI‑Enabled Intake and Navigation: An AI-powered digital care navigator will guide employees from initial benefit activation through intake, triage, and scheduling, helping them get answers faster and connect with the right provider based on their individual needs, thereby reducing time to first appointment and speed to treatment.

An AI-powered digital care navigator will guide employees from initial benefit activation through intake, triage, and scheduling, helping them get answers faster and connect with the right provider based on their individual needs, thereby reducing time to first appointment and speed to treatment. Benefits and Treatment Planning Transparency: AI tools will track member benefits and treatment plans, providing clear, personalized information on coverage, expected out‑of‑pocket costs, and financial responsibility at each step of care.

AI‑supported scribing will help clinicians document visits more efficiently, improving accuracy and freeing time for direct patient care. Predictive Tools and IVF Innovation: A new predictor tool will give patients a clearer understanding of their individualized likelihood of having a baby across different treatment paths. Pilot programs will explore AI in IVF monitoring and embryology workflows, enabling quicker, more precise ultrasound readings and embryo quality assessments that can drive both improved outcomes and cost savings for employers and health plans.

"With our next-generation fertility platform, Kindbody is redefining what comprehensive, intelligent, and affordable family-building care looks like for employers, health plans, and patients," said David Stern, CEO of Kindbody. "By unifying best‑in‑class clinical care, AI‑driven intelligence, and whole‑person support, we are making it easier and more cost‑effective for more people to build the families they envision."

Kindbody's clinical outcomes data demonstrate strong performance relative to national benchmarks, with cumulative birth‑per‑egg retrieval and live‑birth‑per‑transfer and per‑retrieval rates that exceed U.S. averages, underscoring the platform's ability to deliver high‑value care while minimizing additional treatment cycles that increase overall cost. These results, combined with optimized treatment planning and reduced waste, underpin the platform's affordability pillar for payers and patients.

Kindbody's evolution is guided by an experienced leadership team who will lead the company into its next chapter, bringing decades of combined expertise in reproductive medicine, technology, and healthcare delivery. Kindbody's senior leaders bring more than 60 years of experience in reproductive medicine and over 70 years in employee benefits, healthcare consulting, and commercial leadership, positioning Kindbody to execute the next stage of growth and innovation.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is a leading fertility, family-building, and women's health company offering comprehensive clinical care and benefit solutions for employers, health plans, and individuals. Through its national network of signature clinics, partner practices, and virtual care, Kindbody provides end‑to‑end support spanning fertility treatment, third‑party reproduction, adoption, pregnancy, men's health, menopause, and holistic well‑being. By combining outcomes‑driven medicine, technology, and compassionate care, Kindbody is on a mission to make high‑quality reproductive and family-building care more accessible, affordable, and equitable for people everywhere. Recognized for technology innovation and industry leadership, Kindbody has been named to CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company's Brands that Matter, Inc.'s Best In Business, as well as Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which recognizes the fastest growing and most innovative technology companies in North America. Founded in 2018, Kindbody has raised more than $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV, RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. To learn more about Kindbody visit www.kindbody.com.

