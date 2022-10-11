Kindbody's Nationwide Expansion Continues with Opening of Houston Clinic

Leading Fertility Clinic Network and Family-Building Benefits Provider Expands in Texas to Meet Growing Demand for World-Class Fertility Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a leading fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art clinic and IVF lab in Houston, TX. Kindbody Houston was built to meet the growing demand for comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits by employers in the area, which has experienced record job growth with its thriving local economy. Open to the entire Houston community, Kindbody Houston is led by Dr. Toral Parikh, a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist who is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Parikh is currently accepting patients. The opening marks the company's second location in Texas which is also home to Kindbody Austin. A third Texas location will launch in Dallas later this year.

Kindbody Houston is located at 1111-02 Uptown Park Blvd in the heart of the vibrant Galleria district which offers a mix of restaurants, shops, and entertainment, and is home to where many people in the city live, work, and play. "We're excited to bring Kindbody's mission of accessible, high-quality fertility care to Houston employers and the entire community," said Annbeth Eschbach, CEO, Corporate of Kindbody. "Fertility benefits have become an imperative for employers who aim to attract and keep great talent. Our new Houston location allows local employers to provide a premium fertility and family-building benefit with significant cost savings, as a result of working directly with the care provider."

Dr. Parikh completed her reproductive endocrinology training at the world-renowned National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. She achieved her baccalaureate education at Emory University graduating magna cum laude, obtained her M.D. at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and mastered her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. She is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute scholar whose research interests on women's reproductive health have been notable throughout her medical career. She is the recipient of the Society for Reproductive Investigation award for her most recent work on the medical management of uterine fibroids.

"Helping people realize their dream of becoming parents is my greatest passion, which is why I'm delighted to join this amazing community in providing world-class fertility care and an outstanding patient experience to help more Houstonians grow their families," commented Dr. Parikh.

Kindbody owns and operates 29 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment visit kindbody.com/book . Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while driving down healthcare costs can contact [email protected].

Kindbody is a leading fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care. Kindbody's clinically managed program includes fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as physical, mental, and emotional support from preconception through postpartum. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for more than 100 employers, covering more than 2.4 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $190 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures.

Contact:

Margaret Ryan

Kindbody

[email protected]

SOURCE Kindbody