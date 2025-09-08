Kindbridge Research Institute Launches "Stigma Stand Down" for Military Mental Health
Sep 08, 2025, 10:00 ET
Changing the conversation on mental health and gambling by breaking down stigma in Colorado's military community
DENVER, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbridge Research Institute (KRI), a national leader in behavioral addiction research, today announced the launch of Stigma Stand Down (SSD), a Colorado statewide initiative dedicated to confronting stigma, breaking down barriers, and fostering resilience among active-duty service members, veterans, and their families impacted by mental health and gambling-related challenges.
Inspired by military "safety stand-downs," SSD addresses the hidden burdens carried by those who serve, where stigma often prevents seeking help for mental health issues, including gambling disorder – a condition up to 3.5 times more prevalent in military populations than civilians. With over 60,000 active-duty, guard, and reserve personnel in Colorado, as well as the rapid growth of legalized sports betting since 2018, SSD arrives at a critical time to normalize conversations around mental health, PTSD, depression, substance use, and gambling-related harms.
"Stigma is a silent enemy that leaves our service members and veterans isolated, harming their families, units, and mission readiness," said Mark Lucia, Director of Programming at Kindbridge Research Institute. "Stigma Stand Down is our frontline response: dismantling shame and delivering free, confidential, evidence-based care designed for military realities. We thank our partners for standing with us and call on more allies to help transform lives and build stronger communities."
Key elements of Stigma Stand Down include:
SSD builds on insights from KRI's 50x4 Vets initiative and partnerships with organizations including the University of Nevada Las Vegas, University of New Mexico, Cactus Advertising Agency, and Kindbridge Behavioral Health. This program was made possible through grants provided by the Colorado Division of Gaming and FanDuel.
For more information, to take the Gambling Self-Check, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.stigmastanddown.com
To access SSD's free, confidential care, call 1-844-FREEVET (1-800-373-3838).
About Kindbridge Research Institute
Kindbridge Research Institute (KRI) is a pioneering organization dedicated to advancing research, education, and evidence-based treatments for behavioral addictions, including gaming and gambling disorders. Through innovative programs like Stigma Stand Down, KRI empowers communities to overcome stigma and access life-changing support. Learn more at www.kindbridgeinstitute.org.
SOURCE Kindbridge Research Institute
