Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bar Will Make U.S. Television Debut During The 92nd Oscars®

The commercial will mark the third consecutive year confectionery company, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., has advertised a Kinder® brand during the award show, and the second time a Kinder® product has made its U.S. television debut for Oscars audiences. Ferrero launched the then new-to-market Kinder Joy, during the 2018 Oscars and was spotlighted again in 2019.

To further entice consumers, Kinder Bueno collaborated with Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE to develop and produce, "Life Gets Bueno Unwrapped," a custom vignette featuring Julian Day, the costume designer behind prolific films Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and Rocketman (2019). The video, which is on PEOPLE.com, peels back the layers of one of Hollywood's brightest stars in costume design.

Kinder Bueno has also partnered with NBCUniversal to rollout a series of custom content across E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet" programming that will include on-air segments in the new NYC-based "E! News" morning show, social storytelling across E! News social platforms and more, creating buzz and excitement throughout Oscars week.

"Similar to Kinder Bueno's expectation-defying sensory experience, Oscars night is full of elegant moments and unexpected surprises," said Noah Szporn, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder®, North America. "We're thrilled to officially introduce American audiences to this one of a kind chocolate bar on Hollywood's biggest night."

Kinder Bueno's U.S. television debut follows its fall 2019 introduction into the U.S. market, and immersive pop-up experience, "Sweeteasy" in New York City, that allowed consumers to take a journey through the flavors and textures of the delicious treat through interactive rooms, drool-worthy stations and hidden treasures.

Kinder Bueno is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A. Inc., the confectionery company also known for Kinder Joy®, Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates, Tic Tac® mints, Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread® and now, Butterfinger, Crunch and Baby Ruth.

For more information on the Kinder Bueno brand and where to find Kinder Bueno in stores, please visit www.KinderBueno.com. You can also check out the Kinder Bueno Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for additional updates.

About Kinder Bueno

Kinder® is the second largest chocolate brand in the world and is just one of the confectionery brands owned by Italian company, Ferrero Group. Kinder Bueno is a unique chocolate bar with a taste experience that defies expectations. Beneath a blanket of smooth milk chocolate lies a thin, crispy wafer filled with a creamy hazelnut filling, all topped with a delicate, dark chocolate drizzle. Both individually wrapped Kinder Bueno bars are satisfying but not heavy, with a texture that is anything but expected. Launched in 1990 and now available in 60 countries around the world from Brazil to Hong Kong to South Africa, Kinder Bueno originated from a desire to provide young adults with a premium, sophisticated chocolate experience. Its introduction to the U.S. market in 2019 follows the incredibly successful launch of Kinder Joy in 2017.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with approximately 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram.

